Sound On: Sony WF-SP700

Sony's Noise Cancelling earbuds will work for you all day long.
Image credit: Sony
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony’s Noise Cancelling earbuds will work for you all day long. Optimized for Google Assistant, Sony WF-SP700N will help you focus at work, as well as play hard later. The earbuds perform like a personal assistant you can always count on. Use them to ask questions, make calls, hear incoming messages, and listen to music, while blocking out the noise around you. They pair to other Bluetooth or NFC enabled devices like your laptop or smartphone. With an IPX4 rating, the WF-SP700N earphones are splash-proof, making it possible to use them during an after-work cardio session.

Thanks to their arc supporter design, the devices fit securely in the ear. Fully charged, the earbuds give you up to three hours of music playback. Their compact carry case not only keeps your earbuds secure, but also holds a further two full three-hour charges, so you can power up on the go. And when you need extra oomph, select EXTRA BASS for powerful, punchy low-end sound that gives you the drive to keep going. WF-SP700N wireless earbuds are available in three colors, including pink, black and white.

