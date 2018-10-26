Startups

The World's Most Valuable Startup Is a Company You've Probably Never Heard of

A recent $3 billion funding round landed Bytedance (parent of TikTok) the title of world's most valuable startup.
The World's Most Valuable Startup Is a Company You've Probably Never Heard of
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
2 min read

In a fourth-quarter upset, China's Bytedance (parent of music video app TikTok) has overtaken Uber as the world’s most valuable startup.

After closing a $3 billion funding round led by Japan’s SoftBank group, Bytedance -- which also owns Chinese news aggregator Toutiao and a host of other social media apps -- has reached a reported $75 billion valuation. Its closest competition, Uber Technologies, falls $3 billion short of that benchmark, according to CB Insights, a tech market intelligence platform. Uber is reportedly vying for an IPO in 2019 that could boost its value to $120 billion, but Bytedance holds top billing for now.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Bytedance founder Zhang Yiming launched his startup without any sort of funding injection from Chinese internet giants Alibaba or Tencent -- an especially noteworthy achievement since the popularity of Bytedance’s TikTok now extends far beyond China. Yiming launched the app -- known as Douyin in China but branded as TikTok in foreign markets -- in 2016, when he saw Vine-like short karaoke videos on the rise. It acquired competitor Musical.ly in 2017 and now boasts more than half a billion users -- about 40 percent of them outside China.

One of the startup’s other golden eggs, Toutiao, uses artificial intelligence to curate personalized news feeds of the day’s headlines for as many as 120 million daily users. Toutiao recently caught the attention of Chinese regulators, who temporarily removed it from app stores in April after it reportedly ran afoul of “socialist core values.” Zhang announced that he would increase the number of people working to review content from 6,000 to 10,000.

Last year, Bytedance was valued around $20 billion. This new status isn’t just a landmark for a Chinese startup -- it’s also a valuation jump of 275 percent.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startups

How This Luxury Sleepwear Business Found Its Footing Amid a Revolution

Startups

This CEO's Recipe for Success Is One Part Innovation, One Part Anxiety

Startups

Why This CEO Sees So Many Startups Get Tunnel Vision With Their Products