Dubai Startup Hub Brings Startups To Exhibit At GITEX Future Stars 2018

October 30, 2018 3 min read

Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship arm of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, brought together startups from across the globe last week to share their ventures at GITEX Future Stars.

GITEX Future Stars, part of GITEX Technology Week, is the Middle East and Africa’s largest startup conference. The event took place at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 14 – 17.

Both UAE-based and global startups exhibited along side the Dubai Startup Hub as part of their pavilion and showcase their business ideas.

“We have a lot of global startups reaching out to us because they want to scale up to this region,” said Kim James, Project Manager – Entrepreneurship, at Dubai Startup Hub.

“For us, we want to attract as many new businesses right from the idea stage until right up until the more mature startups to really try and scale these businesses up in the country.”

The Dubai Startup Hub team also spoke with global entrepreneurs and international investors about its various programs and workshops to help support new businesses in growing and developing.

Faisal AlShehhi, Project Manager – Entrepreneurship, at Dubai Startup Hub, added that the Future Stars event was a great platform for the team to reach their target audience.

“(Our target audience) is those people with ideas and looking to find ways on how to start their businesses in Dubai and those people with startups under three years old that would like to scale up their businesses,” he explained.

One co-exhibitor who has received support from the Dubai Startup Hub said she found the mentorship aspect most valuable.

Emirati artist Aysha Al Hemrani, founder of mobile application Mnawrah, explained: “I love the fact that they provide the whole complete journey for us – so for example as a small app owner I not only want the budget and investment, I also want the mentorship.”

Her mobile app is aimed at bringing back the nostalgia of customized online greeting cards. Al Hemrani said she received several tips from the DSH team to help grow her base.

The artist also took part in the Emirati Pitch Training workshop held by Dubai Startup Hub at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce headquarters in July, where budding entrepreneurs from across the UAE learnt how to best present their startup story and business idea to potential investors, partners and clients in future.

