5 Techniques to Future-Proof Your Marketing Career

The digital world is evolving rapidly, and marketers have to be more proactive than ever to remain relevant

October 30, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the last few years alone, technology has transformed the world of marketing. The advent of AI, for instance, has dramatically impacted the economy, disrupting every industry’s function. In fact, half the Fortune 500 companies have disappeared from the list in the past15 years because they’re unable to keep up with changing technologies (Innosight Report 2016)!

Clearly, the digital world is evolving rapidly, and marketers have to be more proactive than ever to remain relevant. In this rapidly changing landscape, here are 5 skills marketers need to learn to future-proof their careers:

Get comfortable with data-analytics

The marketing industry is no longer guided by intuition. Data analytics has taken the guesswork out of the game, allowing brands to deliver more targeted messaging and measure their returns on investment (ROI). According to the 2016 study by Gartner, 69% of marketing leaders expected the majority of their decisions to be data-driven by 2018. With marketing analytics accounting for 9.2% of the marketing budget in 2017-18 (largest share for any category); it is clear that data analytics is driving the marketing industry, becoming a priority skill for marketers to acquire!

Bring storytelling into brand building

Building brand visibility through storytelling is what every marketer needs to focus on. As the consumer grows more intelligent, smart and effective stories are what will sell the most -catering to different audiences, mindsets and emotions. A key example of effective storytelling is Google Search!

Connect with audiences organically

The adoption of interactive technologies and ever-changing media consumption habits have significantly altered how consumers perceive branded communication messages. Effective content marketing can not only help brands in building trust, generating leads, and cultivating customer loyalty, but it also meets customer where required, organically. Because of its potential to effectively meet the customer’s need for information, content rests at the heart of successful digital marketing campaigns.

AR/VR/AI- immersive experiences are the way to go!

Consumers on digital are highly prone to blocking branded digital content, giving rise to new and engaging forms of content marketing, such as Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR). Such formats are quick, interactive and impressionable, and are ushering in a new era for consumer experiences. Combined with a comprehensive marketing strategy, they can reshape the future of a brand across platforms and devices.

Focus on turning your customers into your brand ambassadors

Engaged with correctly, consumers can become effective mouthpieces for a brand’s messaging. To be able to leverage their potential, marketers need to understand their needs, wants and desires thoroughly, and create unique experiences that cater to these motivations. Such meaningful experiences build loyalty among consumers for the brand, potentially turning them into advocates for the brand’s message - an immense opportunity!

Channel Your Creativity