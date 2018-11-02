Recruiting

5 Ways CEOs and Other Entrepreneurs Can Attract the Top Talent They Need

Job posts with salaries and other specifications about benefits receive a 75 percent boost in applications vs. those that lack them. Are you paying attention?
5 Ways CEOs and Other Entrepreneurs Can Attract the Top Talent They Need
Image credit: Tinpixels | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Untapt
6 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

No matter what industry you’re in or how large your team is, talent will play a crucial role in your company’s success or failure. This year, according to Worldcomm Group, there was a 43 percent jump in the number of CEOs and business leaders who prioritize talent in their organizations, and for good reason.

Related: How This Recruiting Company Is Putting the 'Human' Back Into Human Resources

With open jobs outnumbering the total of unemployed Americans for three straight months, competition for top industry talent has gotten tougher than ever.

So, as a leader, how can you ensure that you’re doing all you can to attract and hire the very best candidates? Follow these four step-by-step hiring tips to build out a more effective recruitment pipeline for your company today:

Be up-front with salaries and other offerings.

Job posts with salaries and other specifications about benefits receive a 75 percent boost in applications vs. those that lack them, according to Stack Overflow’s job board statistics. Some companies believe that withholding this information will give them greater negotiating power at the offer stage, but I prefer to think about it this way: If you were a busy job seeker, would you waste your time on applications (let alone screenings and interviews) where you weren’t sure if the pay was in your acceptable range?

“The best thing for [both seekers and hiring managers] is for companies to include salary range data in every job description,” Liz Ryan wrote in Forbes. “That way, people who won’t work for that salary level will avoid wasting their time and yours applying for the position.”

Transparency will save you time, net you more high-quality applications and set a healthy tone for your future relationship with your employee. It’s a win-win across the board.

Be authentic: Avoid lazy, biased language in job posts.

Job descriptions are your first, and perhaps only, chance to make a good impression on a candidate. They should be detailed, straightforward and concise. Nothing dampens a candidate’s xcitement about a company or role quite like a poorly written job post full of overused buzzwords, misleading language and typos.

Related: 7 Tips to Improve Recruitment

Lazy job descriptions can also be a major source of hiring bias, according to The Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Various studies have shown that anything from forceful or braggadocious language to quirky job titles like “ninja” or “guru” can set off red flags and discourage applications from women and minorities.

Luckily, there are plenty of handy tools at your disposal to help get you started. Apps like Textio and Gender Decoder can help scan your writing for biased language, while Hemingway App can evaluate your writing style and provide useful insights. As a comprehensive introduction to your company and its roles, your job descriptions are well worth your putting in this time and effort.

Prioritize employee work flexibility and health.

Work life-balance and health have become hot topics for employers and job-seekers alike, with employee expectations shifting dramatically. According to a recent study by Mercer, 51 percent of employees surveyed said they wished their company offered a more flexible work schedule, and about the same number wanted a greater focus on physical and psychological wellness at work.

LinkedIn has reported that nearly half of all US workers it's surveyed would give up a higher salary for a more flexible schedule.

“Wanting flexibility or work-life balance is the number one thing we hear all the time from candidates. It’s the number one reason why people are looking for a new job, by far,” TorchLight CEO and Founder Heidi Parsont wrote in the Washington Post. “We’re definitely seeing more candidates asking for it. But companies still see it as making an exception. It’s still not the norm.”

“Chronic stress is one of the most common health issues in the workplace,” wellness journalist Alan Kohll wrote in Forbes.It can lead to physical consequences such as hypertension, digestive troubles, chronic aches and pains and heart problems ... Too much stress over a long period of time leads to workplace burnout.”

Your company’s approach to these topics can be just as influential as salary and the other numbers discussed in the negotation. The more flexible you can be with daily schedules, paid time off, sick policy, working from home, etc., the better.

Invest in HR and talent acquisition.

Finally, if talent is important to you (which it should be), treat it like any other branch of your company, and invest. Despite many leaders’ verbal commitments to talent, many fail to “put their money where their mouth is” and pay for the changes they want to see to their hiring and recruitment.

"Regardless of the industry, investing in your employees should always be a priority” executive recruiter Brian Binke wrote in a self-published post. “A common mistake made by some construction companies is that they view their employees as just another business expense. Retaining qualified employees is the best investment a company can make … It shows that you care about them as individuals and are willing to help them create a work/life balance that everyone seeks.”

Whether acquiring the best talent possible -- for you -- involves hiring more HR personnel, purchasing the software and tools HR those people need to perform at their best, or raising salaries and offering more benefits, you know that your mission is important, if tough.

Attracting top talent isn’t a quick-switch you can flip on, on a whim. It requires months or even years of hard work to make your company attractive to truly outstanding candidates. But, if you’re seeing low engagement with your open roles, it might be time to take a top-to-bottom sweep of your organization and see where employees are dropping off.

What's more, you can get creative! Be an ambassador for your brand on social media, like LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner or T-Mobile CEO John Legere. Hold a local job fair or community event like TD Garden with the help of online guides like this one from Workable. Do whatever you can to make sure your company’s best qualities are on display for active job-seekers as well as passive people who might be interested down the line.

Related: The Use of Digital Recruitment Tools Is on the Rise. Here's What You Need to Know.

No matter what stage you’re at, hopefully these tips will serve as good guidelines for your talent acquisition journey.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Recruiting

3 Ways Successful Leaders Find the Best Talent

Recruiting

Here's a Very Simple Solution to the Mystery of Why You Can't Find Employees

Recruiting

The Do's and Don'ts of Working With Recruiters