The French Connection

Cyril Feuillebois, founder and director of Kronokare Cosmetics, on how India gave him pride and love

November 10, 2018 2 min read

Cyril Feuillebois, founder and director of Kronokare Cosmetics, is a business management graduate from France, who moved to Delhi to start his company. His journey of 15 years in India is a success story. India not only gave him his entrepreneurial venture but he also found love in the country. “Firstly, I met my husband here only and secondly, professionally [it was fruitful] as I had the opportunity to create Kronokare, which is a wonderful human adventure,” Feuillebois says.

After a 10-year long relationship, Feuillebois decided to marry his partner – executive director of the Lalit Hotels, Keshav Suri – in Paris. That was the time, when the Indian law considered homosexuality a criminal offence under the unpopular Section 377.

Things have changed now. Feuillebois says the SC repealing Section 377 is a huge step in terms of the international image of India. Feuillebois believes that the opinion of the rest of the world must have changed, and now India is perceived as a modern democracy that respects human rights. “Under one country, we have multiple cultures, religions, traditions, and practices that have remained in harmony, and that will continue to be so. Contemporary India gives recognition, acceptance, and celebrates these differences. This is an example for the rest of the world, where so many conflicts are occuring due to differences,” Feuillebois says.

At work, Feuillebois has been lucky to not have faced any discrimination due to his sexual orientation. “My sexual orientation has never been an obstacle in the path of achieving my dreams,” states the entrepreneur. His company KronoKare supplies aromatherapy-based toiletries to major luxury and five-star hotels. The range includes products such as soaps, body lotions, sanitisers, shampoos, hair cleansers among others. He believes happiness has to come from within only and one can always start with thankfulness. For those facing hurdles in achieving their dreams because of their sexual choices, Feuillebois has a message. He says ‘Join Kronokare! We are recruiting!’