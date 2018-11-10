LGBTQ

The French Connection

Cyril Feuillebois, founder and director of Kronokare Cosmetics, on how India gave him pride and love
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The French Connection
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cyril Feuillebois, founder and director of Kronokare Cosmetics, is a business management graduate from France, who moved to Delhi to start his company. His journey of 15 years in India is a success story. India not only gave him his entrepreneurial venture but he also found love in the country. “Firstly, I met my husband here only and secondly, professionally [it was fruitful] as I had the opportunity to create Kronokare, which is a wonderful human adventure,” Feuillebois says.

After a 10-year long relationship, Feuillebois decided to marry his partner – executive director of the Lalit Hotels, Keshav Suri – in Paris. That was the time, when the Indian law considered homosexuality a criminal offence under the unpopular Section 377.

Things have changed now. Feuillebois says the SC repealing Section 377 is a huge step in terms of the international image of India. Feuillebois believes that the opinion of the rest of the world must have changed, and now India is perceived as a modern democracy that respects human rights. “Under one country, we have multiple cultures, religions, traditions, and practices that have remained in harmony, and that will continue to be so. Contemporary India gives recognition, acceptance, and celebrates these differences. This is an example for the rest of the world, where so many conflicts are occuring due to differences,” Feuillebois says.

At work, Feuillebois has been lucky to not have faced any discrimination due to his sexual orientation. “My sexual orientation has never been an obstacle in the path of achieving my dreams,” states the entrepreneur. His company KronoKare supplies aromatherapy-based toiletries to major luxury and five-star hotels. The range includes products such as soaps, body lotions, sanitisers, shampoos, hair cleansers among others. He believes happiness has to come from within only and one can always start with thankfulness. For those facing hurdles in achieving their dreams because of their sexual choices, Feuillebois has a message. He says ‘Join Kronokare! We are recruiting!’

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

LGBTQ

Fighting Stereotype Through Cinema

LGBTQ

The Diva With a Difference

LGBTQ

The Happy And Gay Hotelier