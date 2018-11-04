News and Trends

ENOC And Tasjeel Partners With LifeOnScreen For Digital Signage Offering

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) media is expected to reach a 15% annual growth rate for the next four years, overtaking traditional media spend in 2020.
Image credit: ENOC
Entrepreneur Staff
According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, digital out-of-home (DOOH) media is expected to reach a 15% annual growth rate for the next four years, overtaking traditional media spend in 2020. The growing trend enables companies with well-developed digital screen networks to advertise to their consumers.

One example in this regard from the MENA region is ENOC Retail and Tasjeel recently partnering with LifeOnScreen, a Europe-based company that started operations in Dubai in March, which offers an online marketplace for advertisers to directly access a wide network of digital displays and book their campaigns online as well.  

LifeOnScreen’s software will allow the two companies to capitalize on their captive audiences– ENOC’s 121 service stations across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Tasjeel’s 14 locations around the UAE, representing a combined customer traffic of about 120 million people annually.

In a statement, Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director, ENOC Retail, commented on ENOC’s aim to reach prospective customers. “At ENOC Group, we continuously strive to innovate and identify ways to effectively reach out to our customers and enhance their experiences, and as a result, we always look for opportunities to partner with companies that offer the latest technology,” he said. “LifeOnScreen software will enable us to use our digital screen network to advertise to our consumers. We are proud to be the first government entity to adopt this latest innovation in digital technology for advertising.”

Susan Seibert, Business Development Director, LifeOnScreen, added, “LifeOnScreen is taking the traditional out-of-home advertising from a local to global scale. As the first online self-service marketplace of digital screens for advertisers, it offers advertisers of any size the choice to purchase their DOOH campaign within minutes affordably, straight from their smartphones.”

