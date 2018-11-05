Digital Education

Udacity Launches A Digital Skills-Building Program In Arabic

A new Nanodegree program is expected to help boost the online freelance sector across the MENA region.
Udacity Launches A Digital Skills-Building Program In Arabic
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Digital Freelancer Nanodegree program, built by Udacity in collaboration with Google’s digital skills-building program for Arabic speakers Maharat Min Google, is aimed at building the next generation of MENA digital freelancers.

The one month-long program is offered in Arabic. It is designed to teach students how to find and win freelance projects by helping them develop a marketable field of expertise, including digital marketing, web development, mobile development, data science, and other skills.

In addition to the collaboration with Google, the program features contributions from a wide range of program partners, such as the UK-based freelance marketplace PeoplePerHour, the Egyptian jobs site Wuzzuf, the microlancer marketplace Maharati, and the translation and editorial freelance specialists Ureed.

For more information and the costs of the program, please visit the Udacity website.

Related: Google Launches Arabic Digital Skills Program 'Maharat Min Google' To Nurture MENA's Youth

