Seven Human Resource Competencies That Drive Company Success

Right Practices of the HR to Drive The Corporates Towards Triumph

November 12, 2018 4 min read

Every organisation is different from the other. Some operate with a handful of employees while others require gigantic workforce to drive business functions, some are more driven towards technical attributes of operations while others have a greater focus on the sales side, some strive for innovation while others for process enhancement. However, irrespective of these individual characteristics of businesses, there is something that all business organisations have in common: Human Resources.

It is the collective effort of these Human Resources that drives a company towards the very success that it envisions. So, let us have a look at seven Human Resource competencies that will develop the right culture and lead a corporate organisation towards its eventual triumph:

Organisation Designing: One of the most crucial elements of HR management is ensuring the capability building within an organisation. This must be done with an outlook of short-term and long-term goals in order to help the organisation realise its true growth potential. HR Professionals must ensure that individual departments and processes are well-aligned with the strategy as well as core ideology of the business – so that every individual resource and department adds tangible value to the brand, its objectives, and the comprehensive set of processes. Business Acumen: Today, HR professionals don’t merely need to be well-versed with people management, they also have to be aware of wide-ranging business processes, their significance, and develop a sound understanding of business needs by becoming a proactive business partner. For example, HR professionals must know how a particular business generates revenue, what is its target audience, what products or services it deals with, and so on. Once this understanding is developed, HR professionals will be able to find the right talent for different processes and develop a more effective HR strategy. This approach will also make it relatively easier to convince others and drive across-the-board implementation to generate the desired results and will bridge the gap between employer and employees. HR professionals have to be artful collaborators and ever-enthusiastic stakeholders. Culture and Change Experts: The HR department, moreover, has to weave the culture standards into the company’s HR policies and processes. These standards have to be then transformed into a uniform employee and organisation behaviour. HR professionals must note that Change Management is never an easy task. It must be supported with a definitive master plan developed by analysing the all-embracing dynamics of an organisation. HR professionals must have the ability to inspire and motivate others in following the suit. Analytical Player and a Critical thinker: Analytics plays an integral role in business decisions. In order to be a successful HR, it is extremely important that you are proficient in working with data because ultimately HR is responsible for business performance driven by datasets. Wide-ranging Business Intelligence tools and software are available nowadays that can be cherry-picked as per the business needs. But one has to be cautious while taking the final decision.

Analytical skills also enable you to enhance your critical thinking. Critical thinking requires a person to identify patterns, facts, and details and enables him or her to make thoughtful decisions or find a solution to a tricky problem using this approach. However, it is only possible once you have data to evaluate and know where to look in that data to find your unique answer to a problem.

An Ethical Approach for Human Resource: HR professionals have to follow the “walk the talk” approach. They should be the positive influencer in the organisation and must set the standards when it comes to ethics. And, in turn, they become the value and cultural drivers for the whole organisation. Operational Excellence: Policies and procedures are drafted to maintain quality parameters and hygiene within an employee lifecycle. HR professionals need to ensure that these are accepted and implemented appropriately. Also, they need to ensure that these needs are addressed with efficiency through robust processes and novel technologies. A lot of AI-based solutions are available these days to meet the desired service standards and the overarching HR strategy. Administrative HR services can, moreover, be managed through shared services or outsourcing. Communication: Communication is the veritable key to success. An effective communication plays a vital role in bringing about any transformation with greater strength. It also helps in cultivating positive employee relations, creating transparency, as well as bringing clarity. It also comes across as a prodigious tool in managing conflicts, building trust, negotiations, and leading diversity initiatives.

These were the seven Human Resource competencies that every HR professional must have in the present-day work ecosystem. They will help in extracting greater value from people and processes while at the same time driving an organisation towards the path of market eminence.