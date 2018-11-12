Business

5 Challenges You May Face if You are in the Interior Design Space

Contemporary doesn't really reflect a time period or era, it is the pop culture of design trends which basically blends a multitude of different time periods as an aesthetic
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Challenges You May Face if You are in the Interior Design Space
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Founder & Designer, Krish Kothari Designs
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A competitive market and hectic schedules make interior design a challenging industry to compete in. Many interior design firms face obstacles—from selecting the right designs to effective project and time management. Below are the most common challenges one faces if they are in the interior design space.

User Experience and Brand Identity:

These two factors drive the design process from start to end and their importance has grown tremendously over the years. They will continue to define the industry as a whole, right from decisions about size and style of a space to the furnishings, lighting, and materials used in it. Conceptualizing spaces based on brand identity is a must. There is a rising demand for interiors that tell a story, share a message and create an emotional ‘connect’, across the design spectrum.

Time Management and Working Within Fast Turnarounds:

For interior design firms, time management skills are a must. There are only so many hours in a day and dozens of things need to get done. Organizing one's time allows you to budget your hours effectively, prioritize projects and stay on schedule to meet your forever looming deadlines. Maybe your client wants the project done next month—or maybe next week. Whatever the timeline may be, interior designers often find themselves working within tight turnarounds. This is where time management and organizational skills are really put to the test.

Sell Your Idea:  

One of the biggest challenges interior designers face is selling big ideas. Often times, you only have pictures or a floor plan to try and express the feelings of an entire room. It’s hard to sell something that doesn’t physically exist. Do whatever it takes to get your ideas across. From fabric samples to mood boards, your clients will always appreciate the extra effort to help them understand the vision.

Maintaining client expectations:

More likely than not, you’ve worked with a client with sky-high expectations. Being an interior designer is all about working with people and managing expectations. Don’t get discouraged. Set boundaries, work within the budget, and don’t forget the timeline. Managing your clients’ expectations is a huge part of the interior design—and it’s always challenging, no matter how large or small your business is. If the client is a little more old school and tech-shy, perhaps have him/her complete a quiz identifying styles. The goal, clearly, is to narrow the options of interest before you spend hours sourcing product. Keep it visual. And if they have trouble saying "yes" to what they like, focus instead on what they do not like.

Ability to distinguish between contemporary and modern style:

A Lot of designers get confused between these two. They are both essentially very different, while modern refers to the specific time period between the early to mid-twentieth century. Modernism and clean lines essentially emerged from the industrial revolution where manufacturing drastically scaled on a global level and the style was more functional with cleaner symmetries. Modern aesthetics are defined by extremely crisp lines and warm neutrals. Contemporary doesn’t really reflect a time period or era. It is the pop culture of design trends which basically blends a multitude of different time periods as an aesthetic. So in a residence, if you see elements of French classical design all the way to visually heavy Victorian design blended with futuristic technology that would be contemporary.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business

The Man Behind India's First Multi-Family Office Shares Why It is a Sunrise Profession

Business

#FundingFriday: A Singapore-based Company that Bagged a Million Dollar Funding

Business

Things to Remember Before Entering Into a Business Partnership