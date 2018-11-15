Editor's Note

Out in the Open

Social media like any other media needs to have some credibility and accountability
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Out in the Open
Image credit: graphicstock
Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur Media (APAC & India)
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What happens on social media…stays on social media. Recently, I observed a pattern – globally, there are many startup founders who have been extensively using social media to push their leadership thoughts, and their business ventures in the past few years. It has brought them massive recognition in a short span of time and their businesses have seen a sharp growth.

However, there have been instances where the same business leaders have shared their angst and fury on social media in times of high pressures. The outrageous posts resulted in some getting ousted from their organizations and losing their identity overnight. Travis Kalanick, Elon Musk are classic examples. Closer to home – I see Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Deepinder Goyal doing somewhat the same thing. It is one thing to have an opinion and quite another to wash your dirty laundry in the open. In principle, they live life at extremes and that’s a good thing because it gets them the success they had envisioned for themselves. But in the social world it proves much detrimental. It remains unclear, however, how much of it is truth and what part is staged to make the world believe that the founder has been ousted for his erratic behavior.

On a separate note, my understanding of social media is that people at times don’t base their opinions on enough facts and are increasingly using it as an outlet to share their frustrations instead of something more meaningful that could help the world change for better. Social media like any other media needs to have some credibility and accountability because unrestricted and unidirectional content consumption is a sheer wastage of time without any meaningful takeaway.

After being part of the recently held Franchise India Show 2018 in New Delhi, the show floor was visible how great is the urge amongst the Indian masses to start a new business and embrace entrepreneurship. They want to grab the opportunity and are eager to be in the midst of the buzzing business environment. These are positive signs and this large Indian contingent can prove to be an asset if one can show it the right direction.

On the other hand, I also felt that at the show startups are today hungry for big growth. Though it is not new, but what has changed is that the mad frenzy of the past few years pertaining to raising funds, big burn and fast growth is now abating and a more meaningful, controllable growth is in place. Founders of startups are now finding business environments that would be right for their businesses to grow, and networks that could propel their businesses forward. I found them actively interacting with large groups and SMEs in similar trade to understand their businesses and what could be a big differential factor in their own startups. The business growth is now moving from being capital-led to industry led and it gives me a great hope. The rising support and newer labs for growth from the mature players will inculcate the newcomers and see them grow. It will also help them find much-needed customers they want, and would lead not only to disruption but also to less failure, as it will make SMEs and startups to come together to participate in the larger growth.

In this issue, we have featured some inspirational stories of people from different walks of life. We caught with Vishwanathan Anand for whom age is no bar — and the king of chess can teach us a lot about entrepreneurship. We also checked out some emerging Indian social media platforms, which are doing great; also why ShareChat has potential to become the Indian Facebook. The Beyond Borders section will take you through opportunities in Asia wherein we also cover why Japan is thriving on its robotics industry. Other stories in this issue feature a new emerging space in content streaming and HR services as a new area for startups.

As entrepreneurs have lives beyond their businesses, from this issue onwards we are bringing forward a larger section of lifestyle stories for you to get a sneak-peek into the lives of star entrepreneurs.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Editor's Note

Every Entrepreneur Has Imposter Syndrome. Here's Why We Need to Talk About It.

Editor's Note

Out in the Open

Editor's Note

From Consumer Brands to Tech Giants: The World is Looking at Asia