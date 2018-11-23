Public Relations

How One Publicity Feature Could Literally Launch Your Business

Getting your business covered, or even mentioned, in high-profile media platforms can be a big benefit for the brand
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How One Publicity Feature Could Literally Launch Your Business
Image credit: Lenscap Photography | Shutterstock
Newspaper Front Pages following the Death of Prince at his Paisley Park home, Minneapolis.
Guest writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

Many of us at some point in our business feel invisible in the industry and want to know how to not only get in quality leads, but also convert at a higher rate.

If you appear in various media, or have a high profile in your niche industry, then you will immediately edge out your competition. Best of all, this can often be done for free.

Getting your business covered, or even mentioned, in high-profile media platforms can be a big benefit for the brand.

Here are seven fast-start media tips:

Define your uniqueness

Why should customers choose you over your competitors? Too often we get caught up showcasing all the features of our business but fail to show how we are different and better in comparison to other similar businesses a potential customer is researching.

If you can tie your uniqueness to an emotional element that simultaneously addresses a problem, benefits the customer and minimizes their risk in buying from you, all the better.

The infamous Domino’s Pizza gets this right, “You get fresh, hot pizza delivered to your door in 30 minutes or less or it's free.”

Define what you want

Do you want a boost in profits and credibility from a one-time media feature or become a regular article contributor? One offers a short-term boost of leads and profits, the second is a slower approach for leads, with consistent exposure.

Create a master list

Check newspapers, magazines and websites for key email addresses, while also seeking out reporters and writers on Twitter and Instagram. Follow them, interact with them and pitch them when it is appropriate.

Assess the style for each media outlet

As an article contributor, you will need to study the media outlet for specific topics and its style to pitch appropriately. Do your homework.
 
Formulate several pitches  

Show how you are of benefit to the media outlets’ readers/viewers. Remember that the outlet only cares about showcasing quality content that will help the reader/viewer in some way.

Ultimately think about what problem you are solving and tailor your pitch around that.

Pitch your story

Start with lower level media outlets and work your way up. Try local newspapers or news sites to get some rungs on the ladder before working your way up to outlets with a higher reader or viewership.

This will also give you an opportunity to experience what it’s like to have media coverage and to assess which parts of your sales strategy you need to tweak to ensure maximum results.

Be relentless. Often, a media outlet will respond to you when the timing is better for them. You can either keep pitching a variation on your story to them or following up on the original pitch.

Have a strategy   

Be prepared to get inundated with several new leads.

If you’re new to getting publicity for your business, you might be surprised at just how many new inquiries and leads will come through from one just feature.

Check that your website is up to date and that links all work. Be prepared for immediate sales, along with a lot of inquiries. Be prepared to handle extra customer service, fulfilling sales and knowing how to capitalize on the feature.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Public Relations

4 Tips to Launch Your First Effective PR Campaign

Public Relations

Defining Your Box to Think Out of The Box in PR

Public Relations

How PR is Intersecting with AI