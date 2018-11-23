How One Publicity Feature Could Literally Launch Your Business

Getting your business covered, or even mentioned, in high-profile media platforms can be a big benefit for the brand

November 23, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many of us at some point in our business feel invisible in the industry and want to know how to not only get in quality leads, but also convert at a higher rate.

If you appear in various media, or have a high profile in your niche industry, then you will immediately edge out your competition. Best of all, this can often be done for free.

Getting your business covered, or even mentioned, in high-profile media platforms can be a big benefit for the brand.

Here are seven fast-start media tips:

Define your uniqueness

Why should customers choose you over your competitors? Too often we get caught up showcasing all the features of our business but fail to show how we are different and better in comparison to other similar businesses a potential customer is researching.

If you can tie your uniqueness to an emotional element that simultaneously addresses a problem, benefits the customer and minimizes their risk in buying from you, all the better.

The infamous Domino’s Pizza gets this right, “You get fresh, hot pizza delivered to your door in 30 minutes or less or it's free.”

Define what you want

Do you want a boost in profits and credibility from a one-time media feature or become a regular article contributor? One offers a short-term boost of leads and profits, the second is a slower approach for leads, with consistent exposure.

Create a master list

Check newspapers, magazines and websites for key email addresses, while also seeking out reporters and writers on Twitter and Instagram. Follow them, interact with them and pitch them when it is appropriate.

Assess the style for each media outlet

As an article contributor, you will need to study the media outlet for specific topics and its style to pitch appropriately. Do your homework.



Formulate several pitches

Show how you are of benefit to the media outlets’ readers/viewers. Remember that the outlet only cares about showcasing quality content that will help the reader/viewer in some way.

Ultimately think about what problem you are solving and tailor your pitch around that.

Pitch your story

Start with lower level media outlets and work your way up. Try local newspapers or news sites to get some rungs on the ladder before working your way up to outlets with a higher reader or viewership.

This will also give you an opportunity to experience what it’s like to have media coverage and to assess which parts of your sales strategy you need to tweak to ensure maximum results.

Be relentless. Often, a media outlet will respond to you when the timing is better for them. You can either keep pitching a variation on your story to them or following up on the original pitch.

Have a strategy

Be prepared to get inundated with several new leads.

If you’re new to getting publicity for your business, you might be surprised at just how many new inquiries and leads will come through from one just feature.

Check that your website is up to date and that links all work. Be prepared for immediate sales, along with a lot of inquiries. Be prepared to handle extra customer service, fulfilling sales and knowing how to capitalize on the feature.