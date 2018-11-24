Entrepreneur Success: Tricks For New Players

Success does not come by accident, it is the product of hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, loving what you do

November 24, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ask any entrepreneur and they’ll tell you starting a business is never an easy task. It requires a lot of patience, effort, determination, risk and hard work. However, ask them if they’d do this all over again and they’ll reply with a big ‘heck yes!’

Here are 5 things you must know before taking the plunge and starting your business.

1. Research On-Demand Related Business

As an entrepreneur, you have to be very careful about what project you are embarking upon. Choose wisely and make sure you’ll be able to complete the project. If not, it's best to let that project go. If you decide to take up a project, the same has to be very well researched before you invest your time and funds. It is critical that you carry out a preliminary research and then an exhaustive one. Trust me, it’s worth the effort.

2. Work of ROI

While you don’t need any degree to become an entrepreneur, understanding certain concepts are critical for establishment, survival and the growth of your business. Read and learn about return on investment, economies of scale and speed of business returns as you cannot succeed if you do not work on these concepts. Further, figure out how these are applicable in your line of business. Relate every concept you come across to your industry and further to your business.

3. Be a Risk Taker

Budding entrepreneurs, if there’s one advice that you should never forget, it’s ‘not taking risk is the biggest risk.’ The world is ever-changing and the only sure-shot strategy to fail is by not taking risks.

It is important not to be scared and be ready to enter the market as many of us hesitate to take that first step towards success, afraid of failures. Moreover, if you create an environment that rewards people for taking risks, you can start changing employee behaviour tremendously. Everyone can tell you the risk but an entrepreneur can see the reward. That being said, of course, It does not mean that taking decisions without feasibility studies but when the stakes are 50-50, forget the risk and take the fall – if that’s what you want, it’s worth it all!

4. Have the Right Attitude

If you’re thinking of becoming an entrepreneur, you’ll definitely have to put in extended hours and sometimes even work when everyone has left the office. You’ll be working day and night and all of this comes with becoming a business owner.

As an entrepreneur, you must have the right attitude and qualities. Each day step into office with an attitude of gratitude, with a positive outlook and try to get better at what you do. Any successful entrepreneur will tell you that adopting the right attitude can convert any negative situation into a positive one. It’ll give you power over your circumstances instead of letting your circumstances have power over you.

5. Learning is Continous

While most of us believe that our learning is over the moment we are out of college, a successful entrepreneur understands that learning and leadership are indispensable to each other. Understand that learning is a continuous process and training are an integral path to success. Learn from your co-workers, learn from the mistakes you make or the ones made by others, help each other grow and learn all that you can in the process, learn from the times you succeed in matching the expectations of your clients and learn from the times you fail. If you are not willing to learn, no one can help you. However, if you are willing to learn, no one can stop you.

Finally, to all budding entrepreneurs, remember to stay humble, be teachable and keep learning. Success does not come by accident. It is the product of hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, loving what you do. Ups and downs are part and parcel of life so make sure you never stop dreaming, never stop believing. Never give up and never stop trying. It’s time to make your passion your paycheck!