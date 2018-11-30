This Modern Duffel Bag Is a Must-Have for Business Travelers
Missed connection flights. Uncomfortable hotel mattresses. An "out of order" sign on the conference room's only coffee machine.
There's a lot to fret about when it comes to business trips, but your luggage shouldn't be one of them.
Crafted from premium, weather-resistant nylon ripstop and weighing less than one pound, the Bomber Barrel Duffel Bag is ideal for the oft-traveling professional. Modern, stylish, and versatile, its design features inner and outer pockets for small items such as your wallet, keys, and boarding pass. It also includes a matching travel kit for your toiletries.
So it's nice to look at and capable of carrying all your business-casual essentials, but can this minimalist duffel survive a few days on the road? Actually, yes: The Bomber is a bag that's clearly built to last, with military-grade clips, reinforced handles, emergency paracord zipper pulls, and an adjustable, padded, quick-release shoulder strap for convenient (and comfortable) transport. In fact, the Bomber is such a perfect mix of form and functionality that it currently holds the title of being the most successful bag in Kickstarter history with more than $430,000 raised in pledges.
The Bomber Barrel Duffel Bag and its matching travel kit typically cost $200, but for the next few days, Entrepreneur readers can purchase them as a set for only $69.99 — a savings of 65 percent.