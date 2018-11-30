Coffee

In Retaliation for Blocking Pornography, Adult Website Bans Starbucks From Offices

YouPorn's VP is now pushing Dunkin' on employees.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
In Retaliation for Blocking Pornography, Adult Website Bans Starbucks From Offices
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
2 min read

The porn industry is striking back!

Earlier this week, Starbucks announced it will start blocking pornography on its store's WiFi beginning next year. Now, according to TMZ, the adult website YouPorn is getting revenge on the coffee giant by pushing Dunkin' on its workforce.

Related: 6 Critical Steps to Succeeding in an Untapped Industry

The company's Vice President, Charles Hughes,  sent a memo to employees announcing a ban on all Starbucks products from YouPorn offices effective New Year's Day.

Dear YouPorn Team:

In light of the news that Starbucks has blocked its customers from searching and viewing adult content within their establishments, YouPorn has updated their company policy banning all Starbucks products from the YouPorn offices, effective January 1st, 2019.

See your direct manager for any questions.

While watching porn is not permitted at Starbucks locations, the chain has not blocked such content on its Wi-Fi service. That's about to change. "To ensure the Third Place remains safe and welcoming to all, we have identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores and we will begin introducing it to our US locations in 2019," a Starbucks representative told Business Insider via email.

YouPorn, it seems, is not taking the news lying down.

More from Entrepreneur

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Coffee

U.S. Coffee Consumption by the Numbers (Infographic)

Coffee

An Army Scientist Is Working on a Formula for Optimal Caffeine Intake

Coffee

Drinking Lots of Coffee Could Be Making People Dumb, Study Claims