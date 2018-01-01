Starbucks

It's Warren Buffett's Birthday! 3 Things to Know Today.
It's Warren Buffett's Birthday! 3 Things to Know Today.

Diana Shi | 1 min read
Is It Too Early for Pumpkin Spice Lattes? 3 Things to Know Today.
Is It Too Early for Pumpkin Spice Lattes? 3 Things to Know Today.

Liz Webber | 1 min read
California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated
California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated

California employers face an impending storm after the Supreme Court's Troester v. Starbucks decision.
Grant Alexander | 6 min read
The Real Reason Starbucks Recently Had to Shut Down: Failure to Tie 'Time' to Outcomes
The Real Reason Starbucks Recently Had to Shut Down: Failure to Tie 'Time' to Outcomes

Don't end up like Starbucks with its nationwide closing for anti-bias training. Devote the up-front time needed to make sure employees get it right.
Raj Narayanaswamy | 5 min read
With Schultz Out, Starbucks Must Consider These 5 Elements of Its Brand Story
With Schultz Out, Starbucks Must Consider These 5 Elements of Its Brand Story

The coffee giant could fix its brand following Schultz's exit by taking just five steps.
Mitch Duckler | 6 min read
Starbucks Says Straws Suck and Zuckerberg Bumps Buffett. 3 Things to Know Today.
Starbucks Says Straws Suck and Zuckerberg Bumps Buffett. 3 Things to Know Today.

Dan Bova | 1 min read
Starbucks Is Closing 150 Underperforming U.S. Locations. Here's Why.
Starbucks Is Closing 150 Underperforming U.S. Locations. Here's Why.

Starbucks, the world's largest coffee chain, is closing three times as many stores as usual. Here are its plans for the future.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
10 Inspiring Quotes From Howard Schultz on Great Leadership and Business Success
10 Inspiring Quotes From Howard Schultz on Great Leadership and Business Success

The departing Starbucks chairman exhorts us to invest in people and our passions.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Starbucks's Howard Schultz Steps Away From the Grind and a Baby's First Word Is 'Alexa'! Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.
Starbucks's Howard Schultz Steps Away From the Grind and a Baby's First Word Is 'Alexa'! Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.

Liz Webber | 1 min read
Starbucks Closes Early and Richard Branson Trains to Be an Astronaut! 3 Things to Know Today.
Starbucks Closes Early and Richard Branson Trains to Be an Astronaut! 3 Things to Know Today.

Liz Webber | 1 min read
