Starbucks Is Giving Away a Free Gift Today Starbucks is giving customers in search of a cool treat a little something extra for one day only.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Key Takeaways

  • Starbucks is offering a free reusable straw with any cold handcrafted drink purchase on Wednesday to bolster sustainability and sales.
  • In line with its eco-initiatives, Starbucks has already eliminated plastic straws, introduced 'sippy cup' lids, and is rolling out new cold cups that use 20% less plastic.

Starbucks is sprinkling a bit of eco-conscious cheer by handing out a colorful gift that's both practical and earth-friendly - a free reusable straw. This Wednesday, patrons will get this sustainable gift when they order any cold handcrafted beverage.

The move is more than just a giveaway; it's a step forward in the coffee giant's ongoing journey toward sustainability and a clever tactic to boost sales following a less-than-stellar financial quarter. The vibrant, reusable straws are up for grabs across Starbucks locations in the United States and Canada. They're designed to snugly fit Starbucks' cold cup lids and the majority of its reusable cold cups. Available while supplies last, customers can snag their straw in cafes or through orders placed via major third-party delivery services like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub - ensuring that even those preferring to enjoy their caffeine fix from home can participate in the promotion.

Starbucks bid farewell to disposable plastic straws back in 2020, opting instead for environmentally friendly biodegradable versions and innovative 'sippy cup' lids. The latest promotional push isn't the first time Starbucks has lured customers with giveaways; the annual handout of complimentary plastic red cups during the holiday season has become something of a festive tradition. Starbucks' new chief executive, Laxman Narasimhan, is steering the company towards a greener future. In line with his leadership, the chain is debuting new cold cups that aim to minimize plastic usage by a significant 20%. By doing so, Starbucks supports its ambitious goal to slash waste and carbon emissions by half come 2030. The brand's drive to drop plastic reliance is emblematic of a larger trend that sees companies striving for sustainability by reducing the consumption of materials derived from fossil fuels.

Read more at CNN
