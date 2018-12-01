7 Memorable Quotes from George HW Bush

The 41st President of the US died at age 94, donned many hats

December 1, 2018

The 41st former US President George Herbert Walker Bush has died on Friday at an age 94. His son George W Bush paid his deepest condolences to the death of his dear dad in a statement to press saying, “George HW Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad and son one could ask for.”

The World War II hero lived an eventful life, where he donned many hats. From being Ex-CIA director to the WWII combat pilot Navy and the 41st President of the United States of America, HW Bush served a priceless legacy in every role.

Here we take a look back at some of his wise words, which will stay with us forever.

On Future

I do not mistrust the future; I do not fear what is ahead. For our problems are large, but our heart is larger. Our challenges are great, but our will is greater. And if our flaws are endless, God's love is truly boundless.

On Justice

“Freedom and fear, justice and cruelty, have always been at war, and we know that God is not neutral between them.”

His Swagger

Some folks look at me and see a certain swagger, which in Texas called ‘walking’.

On Politics

"I do not like broccoli. And I haven't liked it since I was a little kid and my mother made me eat it. And I'm president of the United States and I'm not going to eat any more broccoli."

When he Left his Office

“I plan to put something back into society, and not at the head table, not always in the glamour, certainly not with a lot of news attention.” — January 1993, days before leaving office.

On His Acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention

“And my opponent won’t rule out raising taxes. But I will. And the Congress will push me to raise taxes, and I’ll say no, and they’ll push, and I’ll say no, and they’ll push again. And I’ll say to them: Read my lips. No new taxes.”

On Advices

"I'm not a very good one to give advice; but just don't let the critics discourage you or push you off course. ... Your success is now our country's success. I am rooting for you."