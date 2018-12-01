Franchises

Ways Franchise Brands can Identify The Right Crowdfunding Platform

Online collaboration is an area of exponential growth. Here's how
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ways Franchise Brands can Identify The Right Crowdfunding Platform
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

To begin with, let’s familiarize with the meaning of crowdfunding. Crowdfunding is a means of raising finance by asking individuals to commit whatever amount of money they wish to invest in a new product or startup company through the web.

This method of collaboration is becoming ever more popular, resulting in a rapidly growing market which is effectively transforming how individuals invest and spend their money, and the ways in which businesses can raise capital. According to Technavio’s report on global crowdfunding market, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% between 2017 and 2021.

There are various crowdfunding sites to choose from, such as Crowdcube, Crowdfunder, Kickstarter and Indiegogo and many more. However, similar to most business cases, timing is key as you’re far more likely to be successful crowdfunding for something new, creative, unique and innovative than for a product or service that has been around forever and which everyone already has. 

Selecting the right crowdfunding platform for your brand

There are many platforms to choose from. So, do proper research and check them all out before deciding. Next, know that there are many crowdfunding methods to decide from depending on the product or service you plan to offer. There are three different kinds of crowdfunding for businesses:

Rewards-Based Crowdfunding is where you offer a reward in the form of product or services to your investors for their investment. This is one of the most common forms of crowdfunding as it allows businesses to incentivize contributions without incurring much extra expense or selling ownership stakes.

Equity-Based Crowdfunding is where contributors become part-owners of the business by trading capital for equity shares. This means contributors receive a financial return on their investment and ultimately a share of the profits.

Peer-to-Peer Lending, is like loaning money to a friend and an alternative to the traditional method of looking for funds.

This article was originally published in Franchise India by Smita Nag.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

DIVINITI Explains How to Grow Your Franchise Roots the Right Way

Franchises

This Is How Franchisors Can Generate Brand Equity While Staying Competitive

Franchises

What Are The Key Factors To Remember Before Buying A Gym Franchise?