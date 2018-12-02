ArabNet Riyadh 2018 To Focus On Digital Business In Saudi Arabia

With more than 40 panels around digital media, advertising, e-commerce, and more, plus 150 exhibiting startups alongside more than 100 investors, this two-day conference is one to watch out for.

Back for its 7th edition, ArabNet Riyadh, one of the Kingdom's largest digital conference, will be kicking off on December 12-13 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Riyadh.

With more than 40 panels around digital media, advertising, e-commerce, and more, plus 150 exhibiting startups alongside more than 100 investors, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to showcase their ideas and solutions through the conference's Startup Battle and Ideathon.

Sponsored by Riyad Bank, Startup Battle's participants will be pitching in front of investors, incubators and entrepreneurs to compete for a cash prize of US$20,000, plus in-kind prizes and acceleration scholarship in Silicon Valley. While Ideathon, sponsored by National Commercial Bank, aims to exhibit promising ideas of entrepreneurs across the region for a chance to win cash prizes, present their ideas at ArabNet Riyadh and benefit from the conference's network.

And there's more- this year's conference offers a twist as it will be featuring two key experiences with different forums. First up, suitable for corporate executives and senior government leaders, is the ArabNet Riyadh 2018, which will include three forums: Finverse, OMD Stage and Ad/Edge. These platforms will delve on diverse issues from fintech, to transformations brought on by AI, IoT and big data, as well as tech's effects on business operations, impact of various media pillars and the digital industry.

Next, is the Moncha'at Startup Saudi, which aims to cater to entrepreneurs, youth and students with three forums: Launchpad, Media Buzz and Merchant Hub. These tracks will focus on bringing key government leaders who are revamping the Kingdom's business sector with international VCs and startup leaders to drive KSA's ecosystem forward, plus a dive to how brands, agencies and publishers are adjusting to new platforms, and gathering leaders to center on trends in the e-commerce industry and the Kingdom's state of e-commerce.

