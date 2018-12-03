How Artificial Intelligence Can Enhance Employee Engagement

Artificial Intelligence needs to be embraced for driving perfect decision-making and effective people management to tackle the obstacles​ ahead

December 3, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In today’s digitally, connected world, most employees work more than 40 hours a week – logging in after work hours, attending post-work events, conference calls and much more. In many ways, where a person works and what they do becomes part of their DNA. Then it’s more than a job – it’s part of who they are. Employees that recognize their true impact on an organization become company brand ambassadors.

A very vital metric of productivity today is employee engagement. With a significant impact on business goals, it is at the top of every business agenda today. Companies of all shapes and sizes are grappling with the proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and looking for ways to stay on the edge of technology in a meaningful way. Human resource departments are desperately seeking effective, cost-efficient ways to retain their top talent.

In this case, solving one problem solves another. The annual surveys do not capture true employee experiences hence the management needs data and insights on employee engagement to provide answers with a more focused and insightful approach. AI and Machine learning (ML) has large implications for human resource management practices. AI transforms data into a format that is easy to understand, while ML is an advanced form of AI that takes it to the next level. The data gained through AI can help HR teams recruit new employees as well as retaining and motivating existing employees. AI uses old and historical data to provide solutions and resolve issues thereby assisting HR leaders in creating focused individual programs.

AI-powered HR chatbots

HR chatbots fortify employee relations and support engagement. This is why HR solution providers and flourishing startups are increasingly adopting HR chatbots that make use of the accumulated data to streamline and automate the hiring process by enhancing efficiency. In addition to storing information on employees, these chatbots offer many advantages, such as endless conversation with users, instantaneous responses, round-the-clock availability, and strong cross-channel integration with easy accessibility.

For example, if you are taking a day off without prior notice, you will simply leave a text stating that you’re on leave that particular day. The chatbot will reach out to your manager to check if the leave needs to be granted or not. The leave will then be confirmed once approved.

Advantages of implementing Artificial Intelligence in Human Resource

Personalize

Diminishes biased appraisals

Simplifies recruitment procedure

Simplifies payroll

Improved prediction models

Barriers to AI adoption

Although Artificial Intelligence is without a doubt entering quickly the HR industry, a number of obstacles are coming to light – lack of expertise to adopt automation, change management, and infrastructure to manage employee records. None the less, AI cannot substitute human beings in HR as it cannot address sensitive problems in the workplace since it lacks an emotional human component.

What lies ahead?

Artificial Intelligence needs to be embraced for driving perfect decision-making and effective people management to tackle the obstacles​ ahead.