Timeout From Work to Binge Watch These Movies and Series This December

December 4, 2018 5 min read

It is that time of the year when sitting in front of the big screen with a bag of marshmallows and a cup of hot chocolate while binge-watching a series is our ultimate guilty pleasure.

With the festive season just around the corner, the popular OTT platforms are all set to fill your stockings with some spectacular shows. In case you are wondering what to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Hulu and more this December, we have got you covered.

This time your favourite platforms have got a range of shows for each and every mood. While Netflix has rolled out some memories from 'The Jungle Book', Hotstar is back with it's Emmy Award-winning show and Amazon is all set to give you both Hollywood and Bollywood content.

1. Dave

What if you could land up being a president one day? Well, that is what happens with an ordinary man Dave Kovic (talented Kevin Kline). When U.S. President Bill Mitchell has a medical emergency, Dave lands up in the Oval Office due to his uncanny resemblance with the most powerful man on the planet. A must watch if politics is always on the top of your head.

Streaming: December 1, on HBO.

2. Groundhog Day

If looking for something that gives you the exact festive vibe, “Groundhog Day” is the right pick. The plot of the film is quite interesting where the protagonist is compelled to think of the way he has treated people, realizing all the mistakes he has made. The man in the picture is TV weatherman Phil Connor, who is made to relive one particular day again and again. Nor he can escape this nor does he know what to do. The only way is to learn and understand why he is reliving the same day again and again. Trust us when we say, the movie keeps you hooked till the end.

Streaming: December 1, on Amazon.

3. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Season 2

“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”, made headlines when it won eight Emmy Awards. Do we need to say more? Set in late 1950s Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) will instantly fill your life with laughter. As the show enters its second season, the makers are giving more room to the ensemble cast making it an uber fun watch. From cinematography to the screenplay, there is nothing that can go wrong with this show. Midge’s wit is still intact and you can’t afford to miss this entertaining banter.

Streaming: December 5, on Amazon.

4. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

We bet the name is enough to bring back tons of memories. Netflix is all set to bring Mowgli back to life. Director Andy Serkis’s take on “The Jungle Book” is something many of us are waiting for. The trailer has successfully managed to hook us to the screen. The story follows the life of Mowgli (Rohan Chand) who is trying to keep up with the pack because here it is about the survival of the fittest. Tiger Shere Khan considers him as a threat. Soon the story takes a different turn and he is introduced to the world of humans. The cherry on the top is the stunning voice-overs by Benedict Cumberbatch (tiger Shere Khan) and Christian Bale (panther Bagheera). This couldn’t have got better!

Streaming: December 7, on Netflix.

5. Dogs of Berlin

This second German series produced by Netflix brings in two investigators who are on the mission to decode the murder of Turkish German soccer star. The two contradictory cops team up to probe the world of Berlin gangs and underdogs.

Streaming: December 7, on Netflix.

6. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

Ever seen witches celebrating the holiday? If not, it is time you do. After the first successful season, this stand-alone episode brings Sabrina welcoming the festive spirit in a different manner. Will the Christmas this year be shining or will it witness the dark world?

Streaming: December 14, on Netflix.

7. Watership Down

Adaption of Richard Adam’s novel, Watership Down is emotionally engaging. This limited series is about a group of refugee rabbit who are in search of a new home. But one of them named Fiver visions that something bad is about to happen. Undoubtedly, it is easy to love little ones but the series works so wonderfully that even you get invested in their story.

Streaming: December 25, on Netflix.

8. Billions, Season 3

If you haven't watched Billions, you are missing on a million dollar fight. There is no ethics, no law that can stop hedge fund hotshot Bobby Axelrod’s dream run. And on the other hand, nothing can even stop U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades to bring down Axelrod. Billions keep getting interesting, with these two going wild and crazy on their missions.

Streaming: December 25, on Hotstar Premium.

9. Selection Day

Based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name, Selection Day has quite an interesting storyline that many of you might connect with. It’s the story of two brothers who are raised by their strict, obsessive father who wants them to be a cricket star someday. This Netflix original brilliantly takes on you a ride which traces the journey of ambition, love, acceptance and finding what you really want.

Streaming: December 28 on Netflix.