Top Four Apps For Busy Entrepreneurs To Record Notes On The Go

From Bill Gates to Tim Ferris, every big entrepreneur has one quirky note-taking habit

December 4, 2018 3 min read

Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of an entrepreneur looks like? Back-to-back meetings, millions of emails and unavoidable calls have become a common ritual in their daily lives. The busy routine makes it hard for them to take notes on everything that is important for their business. In such difficult situations, a note-taking app might be their saviour. From Bill Gates to Tim Ferris, every big entrepreneur has one quirky note-taking habit. Ferris uses the Evernote app for all of his note-taking, brain decluttering and research. In his blog, he also shared details on his note-taking routine.

“Some would call this hypergraphia (Dostoevsky was a member of this club), but I trust the weakest pen more than the strongest memory, and note taking is—in my experience—one of the most important skills for converting excessive information into precise action and follow-up,” he wrote.

If any of these reasons look familiar to you, it may be time to start looking for few apps to record notes on the go:

ColorNote:

This quick and simple app lets users write notes, memos, e-mails, messages, shopping lists and to-do lists. Taking notes with ColorNote Notepad is easier than any other notepad or memo pad app. The app has two basic note taking formats, a lined-paper styled text option, and a checklist option. Add as many as you want to your master list, which appears on the app's home screen each time the program opens. This list may be viewed in traditional ascending order, in a grid format, or by note colour.

Installs: 100,000,000+

Evernote:

Founded by Stepan Pachikov, Evernote is a freemium app that helps you focus on what matters most and have access to your information when you need it. Add input typed notes, scan handwritten notes, to-do’s, photos, images, web pages, audio and it’s all instantly searchable. In addition, you can also create notebooks, organizers and planners. Organize notes any way you want and share with anyone. The app syncs your notes and notebooks across your devices so your information is always with you, everywhere you go.

Installs: 100,000,000+

Google Keep:

Unlike other popular alternatives, Google Keep can also be used as a web application. Talking about the note-taking feature, it allows users to quickly capture what’s on their mind and get a reminder later at the right place or time. Speak a voice memo on the go and have it automatically transcribed. Grab a photo of a poster, receipt or document and easily organize or find it later in the search. The app makes it easy to capture a thought or list for yourself, and share it with friends and family.

Installs: 100,000,000+

Notion:

Notion recently joined the list of best android apps of 2018, released by Google. It blends notes, tasks, wikis in one app. Outline your ideas, then rearrange them in any order. Notion’s unique editor helps you structure your thoughts and daily plans. The app syncs with all your devices and collaborators in real-time. It works in your browser and runs offline with the Mac, Windows, and mobile apps.

Installs: 100,000+