5 Entrepreneurial and Life Lessons One Must Learn From Walt Disney

December 5 is not an ordinary day for Walt Disney lovers and fans. On his 103rd birthday Entrepreneurs remembers the man who gave countless entrepreneurial and life lessons to the world.

America has given many great people to the world. The list is long and never-ending but one person that America loves and the upcoming generations will continue to admire is Walt Disney. The greatest entertainer of all times, loved, adored and admired by people throughout the world celebrates his 108th birthday from the mirrors of heaven. Here are five lessons to take back, remember and imbibe from this most brilliant entrepreneur and creator of the Disney world:

Wage an Arduous Battle in Your Youth

“When you believe in a thing, believe in it all the way, implicitly and unquestionable.”

Walt Disney had a very tough childhood. He would deliver newspapers as a child. He had an abusive father who would take away all the money. While his siblings either gave up or ran away from home, Walt Disney didn’t. He had to even drop out of school to serve in World War1. The struggles he faced as a youth brought him a deep sense of emotional independence and his hunger to achieve his dreams only got strengthened by the challenges he faced.

The Time to Start is Now

“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.”

Disney started his animation company at the age of 19. He and his brother Roy Disney did multiple jobs. They failed but never paused or put their dreams on hold. Several instances like his characters being stolen away, bankruptcy, repeated failures, Disney was always courageous enough to not let go of any opportunity.

Bankruptcy Does Not Decide Your Journey

“We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we're curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.”

That, Walt Disney, became bankrupt is no surprise. But the biggest inspiration behind his bankruptcy, his company failing miserably is the fact that he was always on the move for looking ahead, never letting any setback become his identity, never letting any setback decide his path or become a hurdle. This should become every entrepreneur’s take back and inspiration.

Never Ever Give Up

Walt Disney always had his fundamentals in place. Probably, that’s why he reached such a great position and became a world figure despite so many trials, tribulations and adversities. His belief system and faculties were always in place which led to making his one dream his biggest and most important purpose in life

Experience Both Wins and Losses

“Why worry? If you’ve done the very best you can, worrying won’t make it any better.”

He has won 22 Academy Awards in all during his life. A record that is enviable and something very few have been able to clinch and match. However, Walt Disney from his from his life and times has always encouraged people to experience life just as it is. His quotes clearly emphasize that a fulfilling life is not lived without the sorrows, despair and conflicts but rather with them.