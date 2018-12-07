Five Business Podcasts of 2018 That Inspire, Motivate, and Boost Creativity

They perfect for office commutes, lunch hours and workout sessions

December 7, 2018 3 min read

Since its inception in the early 2000s, podcast, as a broadcast medium, has evolved considerably. It has become particularly popular among younger audiences and digital natives who are always on a lookout for new learnings, hacks and insights.

Want to start a new business? There’s a podcast for it. Want to stay productive and inspired every day? There’s one on that as well. From online marketing and success stories of entrepreneurs, to how to grow your business, there’s enough long-form online content, in forms of interviews and talks, that can prove to be useful for aspiring as well as established entrepreneurs.

If your aim is to thrive, here are some of the more popular podcasts that you should definitely listen to.

The Tim Ferriss Show

Often regarded as the best business podcast, host Tim Ferriss, the best-selling author behind The 4-Hour Workweek, interviews world-class performers across industries (sports, entertainment, business, art) to extract their tactics, tools, and routines you can use. This includes favourite books, morning routines, exercise habits, time-management tricks, and much more. Past guests include Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James, Maria Sharapova, Malcolm Gladwell, and Reid Hoffman. It is the first business/interview podcast to pass 100,000,000 downloads.

Invest Like the Best

Want to learn how to best invest your time and money? Patrick O’Shaughnessy is your go-to guy. In each episode, the author of Millennial Money: How Young Investors Can Build a Fortune and the chief executive officer of Connecticut-based O'Shaughnessy Asset Management speaks with professional investors (portfolio managers, venture capitalists, researchers, authors) to help listeners learn strategies on how to play with boundaries in their own lives.

Beyond the To-Do List

Social Media Examiner’s Erik Fisher focuses fully on productivity. From helping you find several productivity apps that fit your routine to how to keep social media usage in check, he shares how to achieve success by matching priorities to habits and “passing the baton to future you.” He talks with real people who practically implement productivity strategies in their professional and personal lives. The content is refreshing and inspiring as the interviewees talk about how they fail and succeed at daily productivity and continue to lead successful and meaningful lives.

Entrepreneurs on Fire

In every episode, John Lee Dumas, an entrepreneur himself, interviews fellow changemakers to deliver inspiration and strategies that could help people fire up their entrepreneurial journey and create the life they have always dreamed of. He has interviewed over 2,000 entrepreneurs, including Tony Robbins, Seth Godin, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Barbara Corcoran.

Through these interviews, Lee Dumas says on the podcast's official website, "I have learned the #1 reason Entrepreneurs are successful. They have ONE BIG IDEA and go ALL IN."

How I Built This

Ever wondered how WeWork became so big? Host Guy Raz dives into the stories behind some of the world's biggest companies in this NPR-produced podcast. He talks to founders and weaves a narrative journey using their struggles, successes and other real-life experiences. There’s much to learn from theses on-on-one interviews.