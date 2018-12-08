How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Ingrained in Android App Development

Here are the AI based features to be incorporated in the Android app you are planning to come up with

December 8, 2018

There has been a lot of technological advancements paving their ways into the mainstream app development industry. One of those witnessed trends has been artificial intelligence. It's not something new, there are already a plethora of Android apps and app developers simultaneously. one important question is, what difference would your app or app development company make? Here is the answer. Not all the companies have ingrained the advancements in their development process. They still follow the traditional antiquated methods of the development. Are you one of those? Let’s make a change and let’s make a small change that can create a huge impact.

Artificial intelligence is the change and if you believe in predictive analysis and plan your strategy that way, here is one prediction that can make your future that the global market value of AI is going to cross 17 billion US dollars by the end of 2020. You can be part of this if you plan it well and integrate it well in the development and make it your USP while presenting your company to the clients. The tech giant Google is also highly promoting AI and also released the AI based toolkit to aid the Android developers to come up with apps easily and smoothly. The new toolkits are equipped with Android jetpack to get started and rolling with the best apps using AI.

Here is the list of the AI based features to be incorporated in the Android app you are planning to come up with:

1) Face detection

The new series of iPhones are coming up with face ID to unlock the phone, it would be extraordinary Android comes up with the same. Face detection is basically a computer technology being used in several apps which not just identifies the human faces but also presents them in different frames. For security-based apps and tracking apps for people or objects, this is exactly what is needed to be integrated. Snapchat is one such example of the app which recognizes the face, allows different filters and also face swapping but AI can do much more.

2) Text recognition

Text recognition basically stands for the detecting the texts presented in the images or videos and fetching it from the media files. Once the text is detected, we can then proceed to understand the meaning of the actual text, breaking it down into segments and revealing the original form of the same.

This will actually be a very smart AI step to be inserted in the Android apps. Creating a separate app can also be a great option or rolling out an update for the existing app having this feature will also be great. There are gaming apps which are already this text detection feature as a combined feature with different tasks.

3) Image Labeling

It stands for an app used by the developers to assign an image label to the images stored in the database. This will make finding an image easy in the bunch of images. Now with the era of pictures and poses and selfies, take any smartphone and it will be loaded with images. This feature can be of great use for the people of any segment whether it be selfie addict teenagers or it is corporate people, image labelling is a most useful feature for everyone. Image labelling will label the images in a grounded data, or region wise or shape wise or pixel-wise or according to the scenes captured. You can search the images as per your memory and convenience.

4) Landmark Detection

It is all about hunting the particular points in an image. This can be of great use in the specific research area. You can hunt for images in a lab, or in a classroom, or in different locations like India, Australia or in places like McDonalds or Subway. Users will be delighted to use an Android app with such an AI feature.

So, what are you waiting for? You got the right push, now just go for the right implementation of AI into apps.