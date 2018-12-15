The Executive Selection: Montblanc

For a vibrant and bold supplement to your boardroom attire, this wardrobe staple is worth the investment.

December 15, 2018 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the entrepreneur looking for style and functionality, look no further than the Montblanc Sartorial Document Case. Practical and sleek, the leather piece, which is part of the brand’s Sartorial collection, is crafted with Italian saffiano leather and lined in rich jacquard. For a vibrant and bold supplement to your boardroom attire, this wardrobe staple is worth the investment.

