Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Montblanc

For a vibrant and bold supplement to your boardroom attire, this wardrobe staple is worth the investment.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Montblanc
Image credit: Montblanc
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the entrepreneur looking for style and functionality, look no further than the Montblanc Sartorial Document Case. Practical and sleek, the leather piece, which is part of the brand’s Sartorial collection, is crafted with Italian saffiano leather and lined in rich jacquard. For a vibrant and bold supplement to your boardroom attire, this wardrobe staple is worth the investment. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Billionaire

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana

Lifestyle

3 Energy-Draining Habits That Undermine Your Health and Waste Your Money

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Carl F. Bucherer