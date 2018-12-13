KFC Wants to Warm Hearts With Its Fried Chicken Scented Yule Log

It's the reason for the season.

December 13, 2018 2 min read

Have you ever sat around the fire with your family or friends on a chilly evening during the holidays and thought, “This is nice, but could it could use more chicken”?

KFC is hoping that you might.

That’s right, in its eminent wisdom, the purveyor of fried chicken has decided that it’s going to get into the spirit of the season by teaming up with Enviro-Log to create the KFC 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog.

Essentially, a fire that smells like fried chicken -- even if you have no fried chicken at your disposal.

For $18.99, you too can be the proud owner of one five-pound fried chicken scented firelog that is made out of entirely recycled materials and can burn for up 2.5 to 3 hours.

The company cautions that you should keep it away from pets and warns you to not put your face directly in the fire in order to smell the fried chicken.

This is not the first time that KFC has expanded into consumer products. The restaurant chain has made its own line of sunscreen -- extra crispy, naturally -- nail polish and bath bombs.



Is this something that you would try? Don’t be a chicken, let us know in the comments.