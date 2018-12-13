Holidays

KFC Wants to Warm Hearts With Its Fried Chicken Scented Yule Log

It's the reason for the season.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
KFC Wants to Warm Hearts With Its Fried Chicken Scented Yule Log
Image credit: KFC
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Have you ever sat around the fire with your family or friends on a chilly evening during the holidays and thought, “This is nice, but could it could use more chicken”?

KFC is hoping that you might.

That’s right, in its eminent wisdom, the purveyor of fried chicken has decided that it’s going to get into the spirit of the season by teaming up with Enviro-Log to create the KFC 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog.

Essentially, a fire that smells like fried chicken -- even if you have no fried chicken at your disposal.

For $18.99, you too can be the proud owner of one five-pound fried chicken scented firelog that is made out of entirely recycled materials and can burn for up 2.5 to 3 hours.

The company cautions that you should keep it away from pets and warns you to not put your face directly in the fire in order to smell the fried chicken.

This is not the first time that KFC has expanded into consumer products. The restaurant chain has made its own line of sunscreen -- extra crispy, naturally -- nail polish and bath bombs.

Is this something that you would try? Don’t be a chicken, let us know in the comments.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Holidays

Online Holiday Shopping Fraud Risks and What You Can Do to Avoid Them (Infographic)

Holidays

7 Ways to Manage Employee Holiday Time Off

Holidays

How a Guy With No Experience Invented 'Reindeer in Here' and Created a Black Friday Record-Breaker