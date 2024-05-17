📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

OpenAI's New Deal Sees the ChatGPT Trailblazer Following a Competitor's Lead OpenAI is treading on Google's AI-training territory following its new deal with Reddit.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Reddit and OpenAI entered into a new partnership on Thursday.
  • OpenAI can now train ChatGPT on Reddit data, just like Google can.
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is the third-largest Reddit shareholder.
entrepreneur daily

The gates of Reddit are now open to ChatGPT.

Reddit and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI entered a new partnership on Thursday that brings more advertising dollars and AI tools to Reddit in exchange for Reddit posts.

Reddit stock rose 13% on Friday following the announcement.

OpenAI will use real-time data from Reddit users to train ChatGPT and its new product offerings. Finding fresh training sources for AI has been one of the technology's challenges; in recent months, OpenAI has inked deals with publishers like the Financial Times and Axel Springer to access troves of data for ChatGPT.

Related: OpenAI Can Now Access Financial Times Articles to Train AI

On the Reddit side, the company will use OpenAI's platform to bring new AI features to its community. Organic Reddit traffic has grown from 160 million clicks in August 2023 to 480 million in February of this year, according to Ahrefs data.

OpenAI will also advertise on Reddit, adding to the platform's revenue.

The two companies did not disclose the deal's financial terms, but Reddit entered an AI licensing deal with Google in February for a reported $60 million per year.

The difference between the two deals is that OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has more of a stake in Reddit than even its CEO. Altman is Reddit's third-biggest shareholder; he owns more shares than Reddit CEO Steve Huffman (8.7% of the stock to Huffman's 3.3%).

Related: Who Is OpenAI CEO Sam Altman? Net Worth, Education

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photographer: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

OpenAI disclosed the connection between Altman and Reddit in its deal announcement post, writing that it "was led by OpenAI's COO and approved by its independent Board of Directors."

Related: Site Traffic Down? Here Are the Big AI Changes Google Made to Its Search Tool

With the new Reddit deal, OpenAI is also treading on training territory already claimed by rival AI-maker Google.

OpenAI kept Google on its toes this week by surprise-announcing a new AI model one day before Google's annual I/O conference.

The rivalry between the two companies came out into the open on Thursday on X. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman drew attention to "the aesthetic difference" between the settings that OpenAI and Google chose to announce their new AI models, and a Google engineer responded, "Interesting how all your launches are timed with ours then."

OpenAI is reportedly making a web search engine product to further challenge Google.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Culture

Hybrid Work Is Failing Your Employees — Here's Why (and What You Can Do About It)

Business leaders are trying to choose between in-person and remote work. This leads to hybrid, which just isn't effective. Here's why.

By David Nilssen
Growing a Business

How to Properly Manage the Cash Flow of Your Startup

Ever think financial planning and analysis is just for big businesses? Think again! Startups thrive on solid financial planning, which is key to staying ahead of your competitors.

By Nick Chandi
Data & Recovery

Invest in Your Company's Cybersecurity with This $50 Bundle

Train to become a certified ethical hacker with this collection of e-learning courses.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Culture

Are 5-Day Workweeks Outdated? Exploring Alternative Schedules for the Modern Workforce

Discussing the history and evolution of the five-day workweek and exploring more flexible work schedules that better accommodate the diverse needs and lifestyles of today's workforce.

By Adam Markel
Productivity

Want to Be More Productive? Here's How Google Executives Structure Their Schedules

These five tactics from inside Google will help you focus and protect your time.

By Jason Feifer
Starting a Business

Maximize Profits and Achieve Success With These Effective Goal Setting Tips

Join us for this exclusive subscriber Q&A, where Clinton Sparks shares his goal-setting secrets for all entrepreneurs.

By Entrepreneur Staff