📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

OpenAI's Launches New AI Chatbot, GPT-4o, Which Sounds Almost Like a Friend Would OpenAI announced a new, free AI model on Monday that will be widely available.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI created a new AI model called GPT-4o.
  • The AI chatbot packs emotion into its voice and has more capabilities than previous models.
  • It is also freely available.
entrepreneur daily

ChatGPT sounds more human than ever.

A Monday event from ChatGPT-maker OpenAI revealed the next stage of AI: Emotionally expressive technology that adapts to users' needs.

The big announcement at the event was a new AI model called GPT-4o, which the company says can figure out how you're feeling from a selfie, tutor kids through math problems, and talk to multiple people without lag.

It can even handle being interrupted in the middle of a sentence and carry out real-time translations.

GPT-4o makes ChatGPT sound like a friend — a super friendly one. At one point, it said, "Wow, that's a nice shirt you're wearing," in live demonstrations, without a text or verbal prompt.

The new model unites text, vision, and audio into one platform and can switch through seamlessly, as demonstrated by demos at the event.

In one live demo, ChatGPT sounded emotive using a singing voice, a robotic voice, and a dramatic voice, when talking to Mark Chen, OpenAI's head of frontiers research.

In another demo, this one by OpenAI post-training team lead Barret Zoph, ChatGPT acted like a tutor. Zoph turned his camera around and had ChatGPT help him with a linear equations problem. The bot even explained why math mattered in the real world.

"The best thing about GPT-4o is that it brings GPT-4 level intelligence to everyone, including our free users," OpenAI CTO Mira Murati said, pointing out that more than 100 million people use ChatGPT. "We have advanced tools that have only been available to free users, at least until now."

Murati said that GPT-4o will roll out to free and paid users in the coming weeks. Paying users will have up to five times the capacity limit of free ones.

All users can now upload screenshots, photos, and documents to start conversations with ChatGPT. The AI will also respond more quickly, in 50 different languages, and can perform advanced data analysis.

"We want to be able to bring this experience to as many people as possible," Murati said.

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati. Photographer: Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg via Getty Images

GPT-4o is an improvement on OpenAI's previous GPT-4 Turbo model, which it announced in November. GPT-4o is twice as fast and half as expensive as Turbo.

Related: OpenAI Develops Custom 1930s AI Bot For Met Gala Exhibition

App developers can also use the new model to make custom AI apps.

ChatGPT is also getting a new desktop app and a simpler, refreshed look.

Murati stated at the event that it was "quite challenging" to bring new technology to the public in a safe and useful way.

"GPT-4o presents new challenges for us when it comes to safety because we're dealing with real-time audio, real-time vision," Murati said.

Related: OpenAI Demos Voice Engine, But Not Ready for Wide Release

According to Murati, OpenAI is working with governments, the media, and other entities to deploy the technology safely in the coming weeks.

OpenAI's spring update event on Monday occurred one day before Google's I/O event for developers.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman refuted reports that OpenAI would release a Google search competitor ahead of the event. Altman wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday: "not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we've been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me."
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Melinda French Gates Resigns as Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

French Gates announced her resignation on social media on Monday.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

Their 'Magic Internet Money' Side Hustle Just Hit $1 Billion in Sales: 'We'd Empty 6 Figures of Cash Onto the Counter. The Bank Teller's Expressions Were Priceless.'

Inspired by the concept of decentralized money, Neil Bergquist and Michael Smyer came up with a lucrative idea they believed "would nearly run" itself.

By Amanda Breen
Living

We All Have One Personality Trait That Defines Our Future. Google's Chief Innovation Evangelist Shares How to Identify Yours.

I like to call it your 'Dimension X.' Once you know what it is, you can make choices that move you forward.

By Frederik G. Pferdt
Business News

Waymo's Driverless Robotaxi Fleet Is Making 50,000 Trips Per Week — Here's Where the Cars Are Headed Next

The driverless cars are currently in three cities and booking an average of five trips a minute.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

The Value Economy — How to Master the Game of Wealth in a Changing World

Stay ahead of the curve by offering your customers — and the world — more value.

By Jarrett Preston
Business News

Not Filing This New Mandatory Report Could Cost Your Business $500 Per Day

Many business owners will be required to file this mandatory report to the Department of the Treasury — here's everything you need to know.

By Ginny Silver