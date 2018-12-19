Kickstart a New Career and Learn How to Build Websites for $15

Take steps to become a full stack developer.

December 19, 2018 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Though it often feels like it if you haven't been on the working end, entire websites don't just pop up randomly and effortlessly, like pesky dandelions on a lawn the moment your back is turned.

Unless you're building something simple like a minimalist portfolio site, a beautifully coded website with all sorts of widgets, forms, custom fonts, and call-to-action buttons requires the talent and know-how of a thoughtful, skilled web developer. They're the people—artists, really—who spend heaps of time making sure a site look polished from the moment it goes live, then maintain its freshness and functionality over the course of its use.

It makes sense, then, that the field of "web dev" is experiencing faster-than-average job growth right now: With everyone and their grandmother using the World Wide Web, companies need well-trained, design-oriented tech experts to make their #content stand out.

With the Complete Web Developer Course, you can become one of those coveted coding professionals. Taught by Cambridge grad and renowned web developer Rob Percival, it features more than 236 lectures on essential technologies including HTML, CSS, Javascript, and WordPress. The course's lessons don't require any experience whatsoever, walking you painlessly through beginner concepts like WordPress blogs, e-commerce site creation, and API integration for Google Maps and Facebook.

Eventually, you'll be able to handle advanced developer techniques such as iQuery, MySQL, and Twitter Bootstrap—and by the time you've completed all 28 hours of content, you'll have built 14 complete websites, gained invaluable hands-on experience, and earned a certification through Udemy. Prepare to be fawned over by startups everywhere.

Ready to kickstart your career as a web developer? Head over to the Entrepreneur Store, where you'll find lifetime access to the Complete Web Developer Course on sale for only $14.99—92 percent off its original price of $199.