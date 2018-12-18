Startup Financing

KSA-Based Maharah Acquires A Strategic Stake In UAE's HR Tech Startup Bloovo

The partnership with Maharah is expected to accelerate Bloovo's growth across the GCC region.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
KSA-Based Maharah Acquires A Strategic Stake In UAE's HR Tech Startup Bloovo
Image credit: Bloovo
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bloovo, one of UAE’s algorithm-based online recruitment platforms, has brought Saudi-based Maharah Human Resources Company on board as a strategic shareholder.

The partnership is expected to help accelerate Bloovo’s growth across the GCC region over the next two years, with a special focus on Saudi Arabia, after which the team will pursue international expansion.

Founded in 2016, the AI and machine learning-enabled Bloovo platform has amassed a database of over 5,000 employers from UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Yousef Alghafari, Maharah’s Chief Executive Officer, explained that the acquisition would enable the implementation of new initiatives that are aligned with Maharah’s strategy, such as developing a strong database of professionals and supporting Maharah’s recruitment process. 

“Being one the largest human resources companies in the entire MENA region, this acquisition marks the beginning of a new era for Maharah in terms of penetrating the fast-paced HR Tech industry,” Alghafari added. “Online recruitment constitutes a natural extension to Maharah’s offering and strategic direction, which supports achieving different future initiatives that Maharah is pursuing, such as nationalization programs.”

Last year, Bloovo closed a US$3 million funding round, which was led by GCC-focused private equity firm Noble Partners with participation from ProCapita from Kuwait, Oman’s Mohamad Moosa Abdulrahman Investment office, Al Serkal and Al Shafar from the UAE, among others.

Having acquired a big market share in the UAE and Kuwait, Bloovo now plans not only to aggressively expand in Saudi Arabia, but to set up offices all over the MENA region as well as in selective strategic international markets. Furthermore, it is in the process of setting up its dedicated technology lab, which will fast-track its technology innovation and development to continue differentiating itself from the competition. 

Related: UAE HR Tech Startup Bloovo.com Closes US$3 Million Funding

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Financing

UAE-Based Fintech Startup Monami Tech Raises US$1 Million In Series A Round

Startup Financing

UAE-Based Online Services Marketplace ServiceMarket Raises US$4 Million In Fourth Funding Round

Startup Financing

UAE's Fares Foundation Acquires Stake In Sharjah-Based Logistics Startup Tawseel