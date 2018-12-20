Funding

Indian Unicorn Swiggy Raises a Staggering $1-billion

The investment round led by Naspers is set to give Swiggy an edge over arch rival Zomato
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Indian Unicorn Swiggy Raises a Staggering $1-billion
Image credit: Swiggy
Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Swiggy has raised $1 billion as a part of our Series H Fundraise efforts led by Naspers.

New investors to join Swiggy’s list of investors include Tencent and Hillhouse Capital (a $10-billion fund).

Swiggy said the funding also includes a 200 million secondary sale to some of its early investors and takes its capital reserves to close to $1 billion.

“This is a brilliant position of power for us to be in, and will ensure that we're able to continuously stay ahead by making investments into areas that create sustained differentiation in food over the next 2-3 years, while also seeding new growth centres in our endeavour to be the kings of convenience,” Swiggy spokesperson said in a statement.

In its note, Swiggy sounded cautious of using the recent funds raised.

“Many large startups before us have had this large inflection point in their fundraising efforts, and it's important not to get carried away and be complacent. In the end, fundraising makes sure we don't lose but doesn't make sure we win,” Swiggy’s note said.

In its last round of funding, Swiggy had entered the Unicorn club when it raised its Series G investment. The funding round then had taken the Bangalore-based company to over $465 million raised from investors at roughly $1.3 billion, making it India's most-capitalized food delivery startup surpassing rival Zomato’s $1.1 billion valuation.

The company was founded by Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy and Rahul Jaimini in 2014. Its previous investors include Yuri Milner’s DST Global, Harmony Partners, Accel Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Softbank’s SAIF Partners.

Swiggy’s arch rival, the Gurgaon-based online food ordering and restaurant reservation platform, Zomato raised fresh funding to the tune of $210 Mn from Alibaba’s Ant Financials last month.

In neck-to-neck competition, Zomato and Swiggy have been competing for the top slot in the food-tech segment emerging as one of the hottest sectors for growth among Indian startups.

Currently, Swiggy is in 44 cities where it claims to have more than 40,000 restaurants on its platform.

The Indian unicorn charges between 15-40 percent in commission to restaurants and for smaller orders, customers pay an additional delivery charge between 20 and 50 rupees depending on their city.

In a recent report, Indian news daily Mint had said SoftBank had been evaluating Swiggy for nearly a year, but both parties had failed to reach an agreement during the start-up’s last two funding rounds.

Story to be updated

(Reporting by Vanita Dsouza; Writing by Aashika Jain)

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Funding

Keeping Food Quality & Safety as Priority, This Indian Meat Startup is Changing the Buying Habits of Customers

Funding

Who Would Invest in Your Startup, and Why?

Funding

This Unlikely VC Has Invested $4 Million in Underrepresented Founders