5 Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers From 2018 Under INR 3500 To Add The Missing Vibe In Your Life

December 26, 2018 3 min read

Be it clearing your head, getting creative or searching your lost soul, music is one thing that always remains loyal to you. You got to admit it is the best thing that happened to mankind.

While we have our favourite playlist on our phones, playing it out of a speaker gives us another high. No matter where you are these tiny instruments can fill the vacuum in your life and add some extra vibe in it.

With 2018 coming to end, why conclude it on a mundane mode? Bringing you the best portable Bluetooth speakers of this year, why comprise when things can come in a budget?

JBL Go

We all have seen it. Many of us own it and those who don’t, what are you waiting for? When it comes to buying a Bluetooth speaker, the image of JBL Go instantly pops up in our head. Famous for its sound quality, this piece is equipped with a 3.5 mm stereo input. This tiny handy piece can lit up any party for up to five hours and comes in eight different colours, which isn’t a bad deal considering its reasonable price.

Price: INR 1,799

BoAt Stone 600

If you are an ardent traveller, this one is totally made for you. BoAt Stone 600 has a rock solid design that makes it pretty compatible for rough usage. Plus icing on the cake is the IPX6 certification which makes it water and dust resistant. The other features include a dynamic dual 40mm driver which give 10W and has decent bass. As per average review, the battery lasts around 7-8 hours.

Price: INR 2274

Sony SRS-XB10

One of the rare premium brands that never disappoint it. Be it earphones or speaker, Sony is the go-to brand. If you are a music aficionado just close your eyes and buy this one. With 1400 mAh battery, this piece can easily make you groove for over 12 hours. It also has extra bass for HD sound and allows you hands-free calling. Plus it is water resistant.

Price: INR 3,290

Philips BT64

Well, it doesn’t surprise us if you are a loyal Philips user. For ages now, this company has dominated the entertainment device industry. Philips BT64 isn’t just a wireless device but allows you both TFlash (memory card slot) and AUX. Adding to this uber cool device is also FM turner which lets you enjoy the best of both worlds. Available in four different colours, the battery life of it is around 4-5 hours.

Price: INR 1999

Skullcandy Barricade

Yes, the style immediately keeps you hooked. Equipped with an IPX5, its wireless connectivity lasts up to 33 feet, is water resistant and has a passive radiator that automatically gives you amazing audio quality. Lasting up to six hours, Skullcandy Barricade is a great buy for those who don't care about look and sound both.

Price: INR 3699