Young Arab Leaders Hosts British Council-HSBC Taqaddam Winners

Taqaddam, Arabic for 'Moving Forward', is an innovative program run in partnership between HSBC and British Council to foster leadership skills among the MENA youth.
Image credit: Young Arab Leaders
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Young Arab Leaders organized an educational session for the winners of British Council-HSBC Taqaddam Program, in cooperation with In5 Tech and Expo 2020 Dubai Visitor Centre.

Taqaddam, Arabic for ‘Moving Forward’, is an innovative program run in partnership between HSBC and British Council to foster critical thinking, leadership skills, and an entrepreneurial mindset among the MENA youth.

The winning cohorts comprise of 12 to 18-year old students from four schools across Dubai whose interests and ambitions are into the areas of entrepreneurship, technology, healthcare, fashion, and others.

Al Salam Private School presented an idea about a bicycle generator that drives electricity sustainably while simultaneously increasing fitness and health. GEMS Metropole advocated for environmental sustainability by collecting empty plastic bottles and turning them into bins; or getting them extruded to flakes, spun to fiber, and knitted to yarn to make clothes and bracelets. High time, a mobile app by New Model School, aimed to help the youth get constantly motivated and to focus more in achieving their goals. Gulf Indian School came up with a locomotive wheelchair featuring an attached machine that can detect obstacles.

The guest speakers at the event included Amna Al Haddad, Emirati weightlifting champion known for breaking the glass ceiling for her local and international sporting achievements, who shared an inspirational presentation about heeding one’s inner strength. Also, Hind Sergieh, founder of Arkub Interactive, who launched the first all-sports virtual reality arcade in the UAE located in the state-of-the-art VR Park at Dubai Mall, talked about her beginnings and the power of determination that led her to a successful personal and professional journey.

“This collaboration relegates Young Arab Leaders as an organization that recognizes the remarkable ingenuity of the youth,” said YAL Chairwoman Muna Al Gurg. “With their winning ideas, the students can be distinguished as enviable future leaders of our nation who regard the significance of entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility.’’

The six-hour educational session, held at the beginning of December, was a part of a full-day event hosted by in5.

Related: The Believer: Muna Easa Al Gurg

 

