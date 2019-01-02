20 Skills to Learn This New Year for Under $20

Follow through with your New Year's resolutions.

A new YouGov poll revealed that Americans are prioritizing fitness in 2019, with 59 percent of respondents saying they've committed to "exercising more" as a New Year's resolution. Noble? Yes. Naive? Also yes. Most fitness resolutions are fool's errands, after all, with 73 percent of people abandoning them for various reasons before meeting their goal, one study found.

As far as New Year's resolutions go, "learning a new skill" is less popular than getting in shape, with only 27 percent of respondents saying they've made that self-promise. That statistic is a bit surprising, considering how easy (and affordable) it is to learn a new skill through these 20 online courses.

For a limited time, you'll find them all on sale in the Entrepreneur Store for less than $20—a fraction of the price of a monthly gym membership, and a far better investment at that.

20. Silicon Valley Social Media Marketing Certification Course — $19.99

Social media is the new frontier in terms of marketing and advertising, and with this 38-hour class, you'll discover how to use it to build an online community while making sales. By the time you've completed all 12 modules, you'll have earned a résumé-enhancing certification from the Silicon Valley Digital Marketing Institute.

19. The Complete Raspberry Pi Course Bundle — $19

The Raspberry Pi platform isn't as tasty as its P-I-E counterpart, but it's far more useful in the realms of computing and programming. This three-part bundle will show you how to use the mini-computer to build voice-automated electronic devices that are compatible with Alexa, fully functional gaming systems, and other fun projects on the Internet of Things.

18. uTalk Language Education — $19.99

Get fluent in a new dialect on any device with a lifetime subscription to uTalk Language Education, which features independently verified translations and practical vocabulary lessons that'll teach you the ways of native speakers. With this deal, you can take your pick of one language from its library of more than 130.

17. Hollywood Art Institute Photography Course & Certification — $19

Put down your smartphone and learn how to take legitimately good pictures on a legitimate camera over the course of this 56-hour class. Through its 22 modules, you'll study professional photography techniques and tricks, and learn how to make a living off your work. Upon enrollment, you'll get a bonus five-year subscription to the Pro Article Database; upon completion, you'll receive a professional certification.

16. Python For Beginners — $10

Often described as "the Swiss Army knife of programming languages" because of its versatility and ease of use, Python is ideal for computer science newbies. You'll learn how to harness its power over the course of this class' 76 lectures, which explore Python syntax, its many libraries, and its use in problem-solving.

15. How to Make Passive Amazon Affiliate Income — $15

Want to start selling online? Here's a tip: Save yourself the hassle of building an e-commerce store from scratch; instead, just create an Amazon affiliate store. You'll learn how to do just that through this five-hour class, which contains lessons on affiliate store marketing, keyword research, e-commerce SEO, site promotion, email marketing, and other useful topics.

14. Copywriting Mastery Bundle — $18

As the pool of freelance writers grows amid our changing media landscape, you need a honed skill set that sets you apart from the rest of the pack and makes clients clamor for your work. This bundle will show you how to churn out writing that sells over the course of four different classes covering freelancing must-knows: proven copywriting strategies, effective messaging, creative writing techniques, and establishing a copywriting business.

13. The Project Management (CAPM®) Certification Training Bundle — $19

Project managers are the oil that keeps a company's engine running smoothly, so to speak, guiding projects to completion and doling out tasks to appropriate team members. This three-part course will show you the ins and outs of successful project management, from methodologies like Agile and Scrum to relevant knowledge areas like integration and cost. As an added bonus, it includes 22 hours of prep for two key tests you'll need to pass to become a project manager: the Software Estimation certification exam and the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification exam.

12. Graphic Design Bootcamp — $15

Fast-track a graphic design career with this accelerated course on visual communication essentials and best practices. Besides tutorials on Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator — graphic design's most important tools — it grants you access to a private Facebook group where you can share and critique work with other students upon enrollment.

11. The Ultimate Guide To Google AdWords — $12.99

WIth an account on Google's popular advertising platform, you can launch optimized campaigns that both engage customers and drive traffic to your site. This course will show you what it takes to organize such a campaign with tips on sales tracking, form submissions, keyword lists, and more.

10. Microsoft Excel Specialist Certification Bundle — $15

Microsoft Excel is arguably the most important computer program in today's workforce, making an Excel specialist certification among the most advantageous professional assets across all industries. This two-part course on the latest edition of the software will prepare you to ace the Microsoft Office Specialist exam and take your career to new heights.

9. The Complete Web Developer Course: Build 14 Websites — $14.99

In terms of important life skills, coding is right up there with reading, writing, and 'rithmetic. Take a deep dive into the field's most essential tools and languages with this 28-hour class, which includes lessons on API integration, various coding languages, WordPress, and more. By the time you've wrapped up its 230-some lectures, you'll have constructed 14 different sites and gained valuable hands-on experience that looks great on a résumé.

8. The Complete SEO & Backlink Master Course — $10.99

Discover how to get your website on Google's coveted first SERP — search engine results page, that is — through this training in search engine optimization (SEO) best practices. Consolidating the education of 16 different SEO classes into one straightforward course, it'll show you how to use keywords, on-page optimization, and backlinking to seamlessly improve your site's visibility and grow traffic.

7. Introduction to Finance, Accounting, Modeling and Valuation — $11.99

Taught by an award-winning MBA professor and former Goldman Sachs employee, this course covers everything you wish you learned about money in school, but didn't. Among its 43 lectures are lessons on accounting, finance, financial modeling, valuation, and forecasting income statements — knowledge with practical, real-world applications.

6. The Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle: Lifetime Subscription — $14.99

In this bundle, you'll receive training in two acclaimed speed-reaching programs, 7 Speed Reading EX and Spreeder CX 2018, that'll help you save time while better comprehending the things you read. Reading efficiency is a proven gateway to success in school and at work, so you'd be unwise not to at least explore it — especially at such a reasonable price point.

5. The Complete iOS 12 & Swift Developer Course — $10.99

Launched this past fall, iOS 12 features Siri shortcuts, advanced AR, and other rad features that make it an awesome platform on which to develop apps. Through this 167-lecture class, instructor Rob Percival will show you how to use tools like Swift 4 and Xcode 10 to build clones of Uber and Instagram, among other projects, on iOS 12. Every enrollment includes access to Rob's bestselling book, more than 1,000 assets you can use in your projects, $100 in Amazon Web Services (AWS) credit, and $200 worth of unlimited web hosting.

4. Google Analytics Certification: Get Certified In 2 Days — $9.99

You read that title correctly: With as little as two days of studying using the exercises featured in this half-hour course, you'll be prepared to ace the Google Analytics certification exam and earn an impressive new credential. Ideal for people with little to no experience in the search engine's analytics tool, its training includes 25 different lectures accompanied by HD video lessons, 150 practice questions and answers, and access to active discussion forums.

3. Become a Product Manager — $15

Product managers are beyond vital to a business' success, so much so that some analysts have described the gig as a "mini-CEO." This nine-hour class covering product management essentials — the product development process; phases of the product lifecycle; and Agile, Scrum, and Kanban methodologies — makes it easy to kick off such a career without any prior training or connections.

2. Introduction to SQL Training Course — $15

As the go-to programming language for relational database management systems, Structured Query Language (SQL) is a must-know for business professionals who regularly interact with data. (So... basically every business professional.) This beginner-friendly course contains 16 hours of content covering everything from SQL's history to its use in generating business reports — knowledge that'll turn you into a data-manipulating master.

1. The Public Speaking Bundle — $15

Conquer your fear of public speaking by enrolling in this four-part bundle packed with preparation tips, expert hacks, slide templates, and persuasion tactics. By the time you've wrapped up all 292 lessons, you should have the knowledge and confidence to deliver compelling speeches in front of audiences and cameras alike, and without notes.