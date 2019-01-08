What is Entrepreneur 360?

This is an opportunity for you to get your business the recognition that will propel its growth across the world and make you a star leader

January 8, 2019 2 min read

Is your entrepreneurial journey something that could make people awe-struck? If yes, apply to the Entrepreneur 360 list and be part of this revolutionary game!

Entrepreneur Asia Pacific magazine looks out for those entrepreneurs whose compelling journeys would inspire every person to start up.

With Singapore being one of the most successful countries when it comes to business and entrepreneurship, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific takes a look at what is sparking the growth in the region with its 360 list.

First published in 1977 in the US, Entrepreneur Magazine has been releasing the annual Entrepreneur 360 list since 2015 to help private companies get recognized in lists of significance to the market.

This is the first ever time that Entrepreneur Magazine is rolling the 360 list in Singapore and India. The criteria are quite simple. The participating companies have to be privately owned with at least one of the original founders involved in current day-to-day business operations. The companies will be evaluated on the basis of five key metrics, which include, impact, innovation, growth, leadership and business valuation.

After a terrific success in the US, Entrepreneur 360 now comes to Singapore and India for its roller-coaster ride.

Entrepreneur Asia Pacific is looking for the best privately-owned businesses in the region and their leaders. Based on the five metrics, the 360-degree analysis will choose those businesses that are not just successful in terms of revenue numbers, but are also well rounded. Entrepreneur 360 will uncover the top leaders among today’s entrepreneurs. The business cannot be a franchisee or franchisor (the Franchise 500 is a separate study designed to measure successful franchise businesses).

This is an opportunity for you to get your business the recognition that will propel its growth across the world and make you a star leader. Remember, only those who have the right vision, determination and passion to steer a change in the world through their work can become an Entrepreneur 360 company.

All those interested in participating in the Entrepreneur 360 List, can click here. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2019.