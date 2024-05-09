📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Bring Education into the Office with This $180 Deal on Curiosity Stream Access award-winning documentaries on a range of subjects that can inspire creativity and fuel research.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders need to keep their minds fresh, and it helps to have a thoughtful, creative environment to keep your teammates on their A-game as well. One recommendation we love is a thoughtful and well-curated documentary streaming platform subscription that offers a wealth of stories that may fuel creative brainstorming, research, and general intellect building.

From May 6th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 12th, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Curiosity Stream Standard Plan for just $179.97 (reg. $399). Rated 4/5 stars and above on PCMag, the App Store, and Google Play, Curiosity Stream is a leading platform that was launched by the founder of Discovery Communications, John Hendricks.

The platform offers a wide selection of high-end documentaries you can watch between meetings, after long work days, and when researching a specific project. Curiosity Stream keeps its selection fresh with monthly updates and additions. It also helps make the content as accessible as possible with downloadable options for offline viewing.

Sign up for this lifetime subscription and gain access to all of the series on Curiosity Stream, including these favorites:

  • Speed
  • Deep Time History
  • Into the Jungle
  • Autonomy
  • Polar Bears
  • Planet of Treasures
  • Engineering the Future
  • The History of Home
  • Out of the Cradle

Liven up your office and make an educational weekly movie night a part of your team-building strategy.

From May 6th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 12th, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Curiosity Stream Standard Plan for just $179.97 (reg. $399).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Ask Co-Founder of Netflix Marc Randolph Anything: How to Watch

How to watch the new live streaming episode of 'Ask Marc' on May 9th at 2 PM ET.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Studies Show Women Need Each Other's Support to Reach Maximum Success — and I've Experienced This Firsthand. Here's How.

Research shows women who have a close knit group of women to lean on make more money, get access to coveted opportunities and overall experience greater success in their careers. Reflecting on these findings has prompted me to share insights into how I manage my own women's network and how we empower one another to achieve remarkable growth personally and professionally.

By Lirone Glikman
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Marketing

What I Learned From Spending $5.9 Million on Marketing Last Year

Road-tested tips to 6X your revenue per lead, double your social media leads and increase sales conversations. I know because I lived it!

By Joy Gendusa
Business News

Employers Say They Want to Hire Candidates With AI Skills, But Employees Are Still Sneaking AI Tool Use in the Office

A new joint report from LinkedIn and its parent company Microsoft revealed the contradictory state of AI at work.

By Sherin Shibu
Thought Leaders

Building an Agile Remote Team Is No Easy Feat — But It's About to Get a Whole Lot Easier Thanks to This Transformative Tool.

The virtual reality of the metaverse promises to put a radical new spin on returning to the office.

By Mary Hubbard