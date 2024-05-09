Access award-winning documentaries on a range of subjects that can inspire creativity and fuel research.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders need to keep their minds fresh, and it helps to have a thoughtful, creative environment to keep your teammates on their A-game as well. One recommendation we love is a thoughtful and well-curated documentary streaming platform subscription that offers a wealth of stories that may fuel creative brainstorming, research, and general intellect building.

From May 6th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 12th, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Curiosity Stream Standard Plan for just $179.97 (reg. $399). Rated 4/5 stars and above on PCMag, the App Store, and Google Play, Curiosity Stream is a leading platform that was launched by the founder of Discovery Communications, John Hendricks.

The platform offers a wide selection of high-end documentaries you can watch between meetings, after long work days, and when researching a specific project. Curiosity Stream keeps its selection fresh with monthly updates and additions. It also helps make the content as accessible as possible with downloadable options for offline viewing.

Sign up for this lifetime subscription and gain access to all of the series on Curiosity Stream, including these favorites:

Speed

Deep Time History

Into the Jungle

Autonomy

Polar Bears

Planet of Treasures

Engineering the Future

The History of Home

Out of the Cradle

Liven up your office and make an educational weekly movie night a part of your team-building strategy.

