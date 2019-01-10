Kansas City Royals Employees Use Jumbotron to Play Mario Kart
What do people do during their downtime at work? Use their phones, mostly. But employees of the Kansas City Royals had a different activity in mind: hooking up a Nintendo Switch to the jumbotron at Kauffman Stadium to get in a few games of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Funnily enough, the activity was caught by a news helicopter getting some footage for an upcoming game.
we sent our helicopter out to get aerials of Arrowhead Stadium and on its way there it noticed a game of Mario Kart had broken out on the Crown Vision board at Kauffman Stadium??pic.twitter.com/rOy0icieVi— Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) January 8, 2019
Turns out, the gaming was for a good cause: the employees had been competing in a tournament to support Royals Charities, the team’s foundation.