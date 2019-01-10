Kansas City Royals Employees Use Jumbotron to Play Mario Kart

A news helicopter caught what has to be the best use of a giant screen.

What do people do during their downtime at work? Use their phones, mostly. But employees of the Kansas City Royals had a different activity in mind: hooking up a Nintendo Switch to the jumbotron at Kauffman Stadium to get in a few games of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Funnily enough, the activity was caught by a news helicopter getting some footage for an upcoming game.

we sent our helicopter out to get aerials of Arrowhead Stadium and on its way there it noticed a game of Mario Kart had broken out on the Crown Vision board at Kauffman Stadium??pic.twitter.com/rOy0icieVi — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) January 8, 2019

Turns out, the gaming was for a good cause: the employees had been competing in a tournament to support Royals Charities, the team’s foundation.