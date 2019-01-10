Technology

Kansas City Royals Employees Use Jumbotron to Play Mario Kart

A news helicopter caught what has to be the best use of a giant screen.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Kansas City Royals Employees Use Jumbotron to Play Mario Kart
Image credit: Sebastien Berda | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

What do people do during their downtime at work? Use their phones, mostly. But employees of the Kansas City Royals had a different activity in mind: hooking up a Nintendo Switch to the jumbotron at Kauffman Stadium to get in a few games of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Funnily enough, the activity was caught by a news helicopter getting some footage for an upcoming game.

Turns out, the gaming was for a good cause: the employees had been competing in a tournament to support Royals Charities, the team’s foundation.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Kansas City Royals Employees Use Jumbotron to Play Mario Kart

Technology

Geospatial Technology Trends to Watch In 2019

Technology

Ford Created a Noise-Canceling Doghouse