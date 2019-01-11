Listen Up: Panasonic HTX80B
Panasonic takes us back to the future with its new retro-style wireless headphones. The vintage design is a throwback to 70s-era headsets with dual tone colors, large, plush ear coverings, and an adjustable headband on a wire frame. The headphones pair seamlessly with mobile devices via Bluetooth, and feature quick-access controls and a built-in mic that let you manage music and phone calls with ease. The large, sound-enhancing 40mm neodymium drivers with Acoustic Bass Control deliver clear, balanced audio. And the rechargeable, high-capacity battery provides power for up to 24 hours of playback for your listening pleasure.
