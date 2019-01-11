Technology

Listen Up: Panasonic HTX80B

Panasonic takes us back to the future with its new retro-style wireless headphones.
Image credit: Panasonic
Panasonic
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Panasonic takes us back to the future with its new retro-style wireless headphones. The vintage design is a throwback to 70s-era headsets with dual tone colors, large, plush ear coverings, and an adjustable headband on a wire frame. The headphones pair seamlessly with mobile devices via Bluetooth, and feature quick-access controls and a built-in mic that let you manage music and phone calls with ease. The large, sound-enhancing 40mm neodymium drivers with Acoustic Bass Control deliver clear, balanced audio. And the rechargeable, high-capacity battery provides power for up to 24 hours of playback for your listening pleasure.

