Entrepreneur Index

Ford Formally Announces a Partnership With Volkswagen, But Its Stock Price Still Falls

Ford announces it will miss its fourth-quarter earnings estimates.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ford Formally Announces a Partnership With Volkswagen, But Its Stock Price Still Falls
Image credit: Boris Roessler | Getty Images
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The stock market continues to move on from the "bear market" it briefly entered (down 20 percent or more), during the holiday season.

The Dow index was up 0.59 percent today and has risen more than 11 percent since a Christmas Eve bottom. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes gained 0.22 percent and 0.15 percent respectively. The Entrepreneur Index™ closed the day up 0.36 percent.

Strong earnings reported by Goldman Sachs and Bank of America this morning buoyed the financial sector. Capital One Financial was up 2.58 percent, the third biggest gain on the Entrepreneur Index™ today, and investment bank Jefferies Financial Group gained 2.0 percent. The asset managers also saw good gains despite difficult financial markets.

BlackRock reported financial results of what can only charitably be described as a tough quarter. It missed earnings estimates by 20 cents per share, missed on revenues, saw net asset inflows shrink by half and assets under management drop below the $6 trillion level due to market losses. Investors, however, were expecting worse given the recent volatility. BlackRock shares were up 3.18 percent, the second biggest gain on the Entrepreneur Index™ today. Fellow asset manager Franklin Resources was also up 1.08 percent.

Wynn Resorts had the biggest gain on the index today, rising 3.46 percent. The resilient, if volatile, stock has been driven by one thing lately -- the Chinese gambling community. Chinese consumers may be buying fewer cars and iPhones and the country may be importing and exporting less goods, but Chinese gamblers continue to roll the dice. Gambling revenues in Macau, where Wynn operates three casinos, were up 17 percent in December, blowing away 11 percent estimates, and prompting a Stifel Nicolaus analyst to raise his price target for the stock to $141. It currently trades at $111.

Other significant gains were posted by hospital operator Universal Health Services, (2.08 percent), New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange, (1.36 percent) and apartment REIT Essex Property Trust, (1.61 percent.)

 
F Quotes by TradingView

 

Ford Motor Co. had by far the biggest loss today, falling 6.22 percent. The company formally announced its alliance with Volkswagen AG to cooperate on building electric and autonomous vehicles, beginning with trucks and vans. The market, however, was more concerned with the immediate future after Ford also warned that it would miss fourth-quarter earnings estimates. The company will report financial results next week.

The technology sector was generally quiet today with two of the four FANG stocks on the Entrepreneur Index™ in the red. Verisign Inc. (0.7 percent), had the biggest gain in the sector, while Twitter, (-1.67 percent) suffered the biggest loss.

Other significant declines on the index today included Jack Daniels-maker Brown-Forman Corp, (-1.37 percent), retailer Dollar Tree Inc. (-2.18 percent) and homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. (-1.64 percent).

The Entrepreneur Index™ collects the top 60 publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurial spirit is a valuable asset for any business, and this index recognizes its importance, no matter how much a company has grown. These inspirational businesses can be tracked in real time on Entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Index

Weak Trade Data From China Has Investors Worried -- and Wynn Resorts Stock Falling

Entrepreneur Index

The Stock Market Just Finished Its Best Week in Months

Entrepreneur Index

Ford Stock Up Big on Wednesday With Volkswagen Alliance Looming