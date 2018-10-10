Andrew Osterland

Andrew Osterland

Guest Writer

Andrew Osterland is a contributing writer for CNBC.com. He specializes in capital markets, personal finance and taxes.

Is Twitter the 'Harvey Weinstein of Social Media?' Here's Why Its Stock Price Plummeted on Thursday.
Is Twitter the 'Harvey Weinstein of Social Media?' Here's Why Its Stock Price Plummeted on Thursday.

One study found that an abusive tweet was sent to women every thirty seconds on the network.
The Stock Market Keeps Falling After Bad News From the Federal Reserve
The Stock Market Keeps Falling After Bad News From the Federal Reserve

Investors didn't get what they wanted.
Netflix, Facebook, Google and Amazon Keep the Entrepreneur Index™ Above Water
Netflix, Facebook, Google and Amazon Keep the Entrepreneur Index™ Above Water

The tech sector rallied while other stocks took a dip.
Investors Have Lost Confidence in the Health of the Global Economy. Here's Why.
Investors Have Lost Confidence in the Health of the Global Economy. Here's Why.

Can the stock market rebound now that it's firmly in correction territory?
Are Amazon and Walmart Killing Costco?
Are Amazon and Walmart Killing Costco?

The wholesale shopping chain posted disappointing earnings on Friday.
Has Twitter Finally Figured Out Its Bot Problem?
Has Twitter Finally Figured Out Its Bot Problem?

If so, how does that affect the company's stock price?
Netflix Stock Down 30 Percent Since October
Netflix Stock Down 30 Percent Since October

Why is the on-demand video service's stock price falling?
Update: The Stock Market Is Still All Over the Place
Update: The Stock Market Is Still All Over the Place

The Entrepreneur Index™ had a tough morning but rebounded with a strong afternoon.
Is It Time to Start Worrying About the Stock Market?
Is It Time to Start Worrying About the Stock Market?

The market fell again on Friday.
Can Facebook and Amazon Save the Stock Market?
Can Facebook and Amazon Save the Stock Market?

The stock market was down today, but FANG stocks were still up.
Possible Trade War Sends Stock Market Into Decline
Possible Trade War Sends Stock Market Into Decline

Stock prices fell sharply on Tuesday, and it's not hard to see why.
U.S. Agrees to Postpone Tariff Rate Hikes -- What Does That Mean for the Stock Market?
U.S. Agrees to Postpone Tariff Rate Hikes -- What Does That Mean for the Stock Market?

At least, President Trump and the U.S. agreed to hold off for another three months before raising tariff rates.
How Will the G20 Summit Affect the U.S. Stock Market?
How Will the G20 Summit Affect the U.S. Stock Market?

A dinner meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi could cause a disruption in economic growth.
Dollar Tree Is One of the Few Winners on the Entrepreneur Index™ Today
Dollar Tree Is One of the Few Winners on the Entrepreneur Index™ Today

Even on a down day for the stock market, Dollar Tree partially rebounded from a tough year.
Amazon, Netflix Gains Help Lead a Strong Day for the Market
Amazon, Netflix Gains Help Lead a Strong Day for the Market

Amazon and Netflix stock prices just keep climbing.
