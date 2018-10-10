Andrew Osterland is a contributing writer for CNBC.com. He specializes in capital markets, personal finance and taxes.
Entrepreneur Index
Is Twitter the 'Harvey Weinstein of Social Media?' Here's Why Its Stock Price Plummeted on Thursday.
One study found that an abusive tweet was sent to women every thirty seconds on the network.
Entrepreneur Index
The Stock Market Keeps Falling After Bad News From the Federal Reserve
Investors didn't get what they wanted.
Entrepreneur Index
Netflix, Facebook, Google and Amazon Keep the Entrepreneur Index™ Above Water
The tech sector rallied while other stocks took a dip.
Entrepreneur Index
Investors Have Lost Confidence in the Health of the Global Economy. Here's Why.
Can the stock market rebound now that it's firmly in correction territory?
Entrepreneur Index
Are Amazon and Walmart Killing Costco?
The wholesale shopping chain posted disappointing earnings on Friday.
Entrepreneur Index
Has Twitter Finally Figured Out Its Bot Problem?
If so, how does that affect the company's stock price?
Entrepreneur Index
Netflix Stock Down 30 Percent Since October
Why is the on-demand video service's stock price falling?
Entrepreneur Index
Update: The Stock Market Is Still All Over the Place
The Entrepreneur Index™ had a tough morning but rebounded with a strong afternoon.
Entrepreneur Index
Is It Time to Start Worrying About the Stock Market?
The market fell again on Friday.
Entrepreneur Index
Can Facebook and Amazon Save the Stock Market?
The stock market was down today, but FANG stocks were still up.
Entrepreneur Index
Possible Trade War Sends Stock Market Into Decline
Stock prices fell sharply on Tuesday, and it's not hard to see why.
Entrepreneur Index
U.S. Agrees to Postpone Tariff Rate Hikes -- What Does That Mean for the Stock Market?
At least, President Trump and the U.S. agreed to hold off for another three months before raising tariff rates.
Entrepreneur Index
How Will the G20 Summit Affect the U.S. Stock Market?
A dinner meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi could cause a disruption in economic growth.
Entrepreneur Index
Dollar Tree Is One of the Few Winners on the Entrepreneur Index™ Today
Even on a down day for the stock market, Dollar Tree partially rebounded from a tough year.
Entrepreneur Index
Amazon, Netflix Gains Help Lead a Strong Day for the Market
Amazon and Netflix stock prices just keep climbing.