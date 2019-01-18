Work It: Acer Aspire 1

The thin and portable Acer Aspire 1 laptop keeps you productive on-the-go, and it also looks good doing just that.

January 18, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The thin and portable Acer Aspire 1 laptop keeps you productive on-the-go, and it also looks good doing just that. Perhaps its most striking feature is the crosshair brush pattern on the front and back covers. The tactile finish is more robust than aluminum. Aspire 1 has a strategically placed 802.11ac wireless antenna to maintain a strong, consistent wireless signal. The device is also plumbed with proper ports for when a wired connection is needed. It has an Ethernet port, as well as HDMI, USB, and SD card slots. To help you get work done, the laptop is armed a 1.10 GHz Intel Celeron processor and an Intel UHD Graphics card, and you can use Windows 10 on it. Other features include 4GB memory, a 14-inch 1080p display, and the ability to rotate 180 degrees.

Related: HP's New ZBook Studio Laptops Offer High Performance In A Premium Device