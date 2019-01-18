Technology

Work It: Acer Aspire 1

The thin and portable Acer Aspire 1 laptop keeps you productive on-the-go, and it also looks good doing just that.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Work It: Acer Aspire 1
Image credit: Acer
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The thin and portable Acer Aspire 1 laptop keeps you productive on-the-go, and it also looks good doing just that. Perhaps its most striking feature is the crosshair brush pattern on the front and back covers. The tactile finish is more robust than aluminum. Aspire 1 has a strategically placed 802.11ac wireless antenna to maintain a strong, consistent wireless signal. The device is also plumbed with proper ports for when a wired connection is needed. It has an Ethernet port, as well as HDMI, USB, and SD card slots. To help you get work done, the laptop is armed a 1.10 GHz Intel Celeron processor and an Intel UHD Graphics card, and you can use Windows 10 on it. Other features include 4GB memory, a 14-inch 1080p display, and the ability to rotate 180 degrees.

Related: HP's New ZBook Studio Laptops Offer High Performance In A Premium Device

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Why Googling Yourself Is Not Just for Fun Anymore

Technology

Listen Up: Panasonic HTX80B

Technology

Kansas City Royals Employees Use Jumbotron to Play Mario Kart