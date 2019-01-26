Hunting For Accomplished Business Leaders in Women

Taking a glance at the 3rd edition of Uprise India Foundation's Women Conference

January 26, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Women are nurturers by nature but they are great leaders too. From valiant revolutionary Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi to former Pepsico CEO Indira Nooyi and the newly appointed IMF director, Gita Gopinath, Indian women have exhibited their exemplary leadership skills on varied platforms over distinctive time frames.

Even when men were seen assuming a more dominant stance in the decision-making infrastructure of business organizations, women had a crucial role to play in their success. The scenario is much different now, so is the face of company boardrooms. Women are moving from sidelines to the front seat, taking up leadership roles.

Some are born with the entrepreneurial streak; others develop it along with their journey. Business Women Conference by Uprise India Foundation is one such initiative that is helping women entrepreneurs in India with the required gear to broaden their profession spectrum. The recently organized conclave was inspirational in more ways than one.

Glancing into the 3rd edition of Uprise India Foundation’s Women Conference:

Global Footprint

The unique initiative works towards providing encouragement, business education and empowerment to women. In such a small span of time, Uprise India has provided the entrepreneurial platform to around 250+ women and helped n number of entrepreneurs to build a dream of their own. With the target of making a difference to at least 2000 women’s lives, the platform will reach many other metropolitan cities to provide free consultation and guidance.

Taking a first step towards extending their global outreach, Uprise India invited representatives from Asia Pacific countries to join hands together with the initiative for the event this year. Many budding entrepreneurs were gathered and consulted the thought leaders about their doubts in business. Panels were buzzing with experts enlightening the audience with different aspects of the business.

Beyond the Stars

While the key panels discussed topics like personal branding, crisis management and financial literacy, lifestyle sessions on fitness consultation, fashion etc were peppered in between. Apart from Mrs India Earth 2017 and Founder of Let’s lift with Diksha – Diksha Chhabra, Radio Host - RJ Jassi, Miss Deaf Asia 2018 - Nishtha Dudeja and KCC Group’s founder and Chairman, Dr Sharad Kohli also marked their presence at the event.

Praising the initiative, Kohli said, “The budding entrepreneurs should have the basic knowledge of finance to get the right type of investment from the right place. These days, an individual seek better returns on their money but lack an understanding of financial aspects. Uprise India Foundation, has given the platform to overcome these barriers.”

Training the Untrained

“Uprise India Foundation provided the platform for women who are trying to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. Women who will enrol with the program would be getting 360 business training, support & guidance for making their dream career successful. Any women can enrol irrespective of any business/profile, any women who own start-up, SME’S or two individual professionals,” shared Dudeja.

Under the initiative, Uprise India will organize monthly workshops in distinct towns to train women entrepreneurs. Their goal is to cover maximum metro cities and other important commercial enterprise towns of India. Notably, more than 100 women entrepreneurs were addressed at the conference.