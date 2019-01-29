Redefine Your Personal Self in a New Avatar: A Psychologist's View

While focusing on yourself this year, take some time out to make relationships your priority as well

January 29, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

How many of us have made new year resolutions this year, deciding to tighten the reins, take charge of our lives, and make the year count? There is so much hope and excitement to have an even better year than 2018 (shout out to those of you who’ve had a terrible 2018! Well, at least there’s hope that 2019 will only get better since it definitely can’t get any worse!)

While focusing on yourself this year, take some time out to make relationships your priority as well. While there is so much to achieve, explore, and learn, you’ll often find these accomplishments underwhelming if you’re going through a rough patch with your other half, or keep feeling taken for granted, or just even lonely.

For all you list-makers and goal-setters, here’s another list to help you feel the joy of checking boxes. And this one comes with double the fun, since it’s for you AND your better half, so #couplegoals can be part of your Instagram story too!