Juhi Parmar
Psychologist and Outreach Manager at Mpower
Redefine Your Personal Self in a New Avatar: A Psychologist's View
While focusing on yourself this year, take some time out to make relationships your priority as well
Ways to Recognize a Mental Health Issue
It is essential to understand how to spot the signs of a developing mental health problem and moreover, seek timely professional help
