10 Smart, Simple & Effective Ways To Motivate Yourself To Workout

Have you been a couch potato for a while? These tips will surely get you motivated to start with some workout regime for sure!

January 31, 2019 4 min read

You’ve promised yourself that this year things would be different especially in terms of being fit and healthy. You are going to run those marathons, on those treks and lose some of those excessive fats to get into your favourite pair of trouser again. You have a goal and you can easily attain it. All you need to do is change your strategy and motivate yourself to make your goal to be fit turn into reality.

1. Strategise your fitness goals once again:

Just having a goal doesn’t mean you can attain it. If you keep asking yourself, ‘how will I get motivated’, you are already heading towards the wrong direction. You can’t motivate yourself unless you try and hit the taste what it is like to work out in the first place.

You need to have a clear goal, just saying you want certain kind of body doesn’t help. Fitness has more to do with a sentiment of achieving overall fitness. Remember it is more than just about losing those extra pounds.

But first, find your identity. It can be gyming, kick-boxing, Crossfit training, and functional training. Try to find out what you wish to do more. There are going to be challenges and blockade, but you will have to push yourself a little harder and not let the temptation to give-up settle in.

2. Don’t just focus on working out, focus on the sentiment:

Don’t just work out for sake of it. Focus on the emotion and happiness it brings. Look at how you feel after the workout and that reward is enough in its own way.

3. Reward yourself:

Every time you achieve a goal that you have set, go ahead and pamper yourself. That is the best reward and you will love every bit of it. Make sure to treat yourself with a trip or some goods that you wanted to buy. In case you want to treat your taste goblets, go light on calories. Don’t deprive yourself of anything.

4. Motivation vs Discipline:

When motivation at times loses the battle, take help of discipline. Your body by now is used to certain kind of routine, so stick to it. Remind yourself of how following that disciplined life has brought some positive changes.

5. Quality over quantity workout:

You don’t have to work for hours in the fitness centre. Work out is more about quality than quantity. Make sure instead of an hour, you workout 30 minutes but do it religiously. Do an intense workout for a shorter period of time but with full dedication.

6. Frame your fitness goal:

Every week set a small goal for yourself. Something like 20 sit-up or 30 crunches. This way you will surely complete this the moment you enter your class or gym. It like taking baby steps and you need to push yourself to do it always. Remember, nothing can be achieved overnight. Everything takes time. Just pushups or crunches can’t get you in shape. Every part of your body requires a certain kind of exercise to be done.

7. Look for a workout mate:

Who said working out had to be a serious thing? You can simply enjoy it when you have a wonderful mate accompanying you. Find someone who can motivate you and it is vice-versa. Just having a pal who can say you can do it is all you need.

A workout buddy helps because both have a goal to chase.

8. The playlist:

Well, music does help. An amazing playlist can motivate you in a way you never thought was possible. Peppy beats can make you feel all decked up for an intense workout session.

9. Make fitness gears the factor:

We all have a list of fitness gears, we want. But at times they are expensive. Make a list and gift it to yourself every time you achieve a part of your goal. This is the extra push that will help you get closer to your goal.

10. Think about where you started:

When you feel you can’t stick around anymore, think about the time you started and how you looked that very moment. Think about what made you pursue this in the first place. Remember how far you have come and the transformation you have achieved. Ask yourself if it is worthy to give it up now that you come this far to complete your goal?