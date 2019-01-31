Technology

Why Hong Kongers, Malaysians are Confident Technology will Generate New Jobs

But upskilling is a must
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Hong Kongers, Malaysians are Confident Technology will Generate New Jobs
Image credit: Pixabay
Features Editor, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

When asked how modern technology will impact the labour market, many say computers and robots will take over their jobs. Not Hong Kongers. They believe the technology will result in new vacancies.

The Hong Kong chapter of the multinational human resource company Randstad’s latest report shows that eight in 10 residents (81 per cent, to be specific) of the city are positive that digital technology presents them with new opportunities. The latest Workmonitor quarterly report was based on the responses of over 400 employees and job seekers in Hong Kong SAR.
 

Taking ahead
The report notes that employees and job seekers in the region of Hong Kong SAR are aware that they need to upskill to take advantage of these opportunities that come with technological advancements and new innovations. Eight-three per cent of the respondents said they will need to acquire new skills if they want to work in a digital-led environment. In fact, the same number of respondents want to personally acquire these skills to guarantee their employability.   

More investment

According to the Randstad Workmonitor survey, 48 per cent of the respondents said their employer is investing in new technologies within the field of artificial intelligence (AI) such as machine learning, robotics and automation. 

Three-quarter of the respondents agreed that these emerging technologies will have a positive impact on their job in the next five to 10 years. While 79 per cent believe their employers should provide them with adequate training to acquire new digital skills and increase productivity, only 46 per cent said their employers are doing so.

What’s more, 63 per cent are taking matters into their own hands, and investing in themselves to learn about AI. 

Confidence in the younger generation

In Hong Kong, 84 per cent of survey respondents said that students are being taught and exposed to the right digital skills that will help prepare them for the future workforce.

Overall, the workforce Mobility Index is moderate in Hong Kong in quarter four of 2018, the report notes. “Compared to the previous quarter, job satisfaction had increased one point to 47.2 per cent. The percentage of respondents who are actively looking for a job had increased from 9.9 per cent to 13.4 per cent in quarter four,” it states. 
Over 34 per cent of the respondents said they had changed job in the past six months, an increase from 30 per cent in the previous quarter. 

The Malaysian thinking

Nine in 10 Malaysians also believe that digital technology presents them with new opportunities, says another Randstad report. They are also positive that they will need to acquire new skills if they want to work in a digital-led environment. Ninety-three per cent are willing to personally acquire these skills to guarantee their employability.

The survey shows that 69 per cent of the respondents say their employer is investing in new technologies within the field of AI, and more than eight in 10 respondents (81 per cent) agree that these emerging technologies will have a positive impact on their job in the next five to 10 years. While 82 per cent think their employers should provide them with adequate training to acquire new digital skills and increase productivity, only 63 per cent said that their employers are doing so.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Why Hong Kongers, Malaysians are Confident Technology will Generate New Jobs

Technology

Redefining Your Musical & Listening Experience

Technology

Why AI can lead to a Dynamic and Smarter Restaurant Industry