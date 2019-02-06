Top Companies Announce Deals With Winners Of The Third Edition Of Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access

Emirates Post Group, Aswaaq, Axiom, and Sumitomo Corporation have signed initial cooperation agreements with several startups to collaborate on innovative solutions and projects that solve key challenges they are facing.

February 6, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Leading companies in the UAE have announced new partnerships with winning startups of the third cycle of Dubai Startup Hub’s Market Access program.

Emirates Post Group, Aswaaq, Axiom, and Sumitomo Corporation have signed initial cooperation agreements with several startups to collaborate on innovative solutions and projects that solve key challenges they are facing.

In a ceremony held at Dubai Chamber’s premises last week, Emirates Post Group announced its intention to work with Safe Driving Network on a pilot project testing the startup’s Drivers Network solution, which is designed to enhance the safety of drivers.

Aswaaq unveiled its plans to work with three different startups –Store DNA, Algorithm Research, and Mapidea– on several projects that involve using innovative solutions and data to enhance efficiency and the customer experience.

Axiom announced its plans to collaborate with Wexoz (Fleetroot) and Intuito to utilise smart automated fleet management solutions.

In addition, Sumitomo Corporation has signed an initial agreement to explore collaboration opportunities with Friendycar with the aim of enhancing car sharing solutions and services.

Speaking at the ceremony, H.E. Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber, congratulated the winning startups for their achievements and partnerships, which he said will inspire other startups to join Market Access in the years to come.

Related: Five Business Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From The UAE

He said that Dubai Startup Hub’s Market Access program continues to see strong interest from companies and startups as the number of applications and partnerships continues to increase with every new cycle. He added that such growth reflects the innovative nature of Dubai’s private sector.

“Recognizing the important role that startups play in fostering a culture of innovation within the business community, Dubai Chamber established Dubai Startup Hub in 2016 with the aim of empowering startups and providing them with access to partnerships and growth opportunities,” Al Ghurair said.

Last year’s edition saw three UAE-based startups sign winning agreements with regional and global corporates as part of the latest deals facilitated through Market Access. Winners Tuitify, FOO, Rib & Wit and Evolvin’ Women, scored deals with companies including Emirates NBD, one of the largest banking groups in the Middle East in terms of assets, global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi, and UAE-headquartered global conglomerate Nikai Group.

Al Ghurair added that Market Access remains one of Dubai Chamber’s most successful programmes as it facilitates game-changing deals and partnerships.

Launched in 2017, Market Access is a first-of-its-kind program, which aims to enhance cooperation and facilitate deals between innovative startups and SMEs from around the world, and leading companies and government entities in Dubai.

Dubai Startup Hub is the entrepreneurship support arm of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Dubai Chamber launched Dubai Startup Hub in 2016 as an online platform to connect startups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.

This article was originally published on Dubai Startup Hub and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Dubai Chamber's Essa Al Zaabi On Why You Should Launch Your Startup In Dubai