This Hong Kong Co-working Space is Spreading across Asia

Garage Society has grown its operations across its home base and neighboring countries

February 8, 2019 3 min read

Hong-Kong based Garage Society has launched its first co-working space in India. The facility is spread over 19,000 sq. ft. with a seating capacity over nearly 300.

Founded in 2014, Garage Society offers flexible workspace solutions to the young workforce across Asia. The company has its international footprints in Hong Kong, Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines. The center caters to the needs of modern businessmen, startups and freelancers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

360-degree Support

The company’s India office is located in Gurgaon’s DLF Cybercity. Garage Society provides a 24/7 facility along with good seating options ranging from hot-desking to private offices with no hidden costs.

While speaking at the launch of event, Elaine Tsung, founder and chief executive officer of Garage Society said, “We are very excited to officially start our operations in India, a strategic priority and high potential market for us, with our first space in Gurgaon. We offer a thriving environment to startups, innovative entrepreneurs and modern businessmen so that they benefit from our flexible working ecosystem and 360-degree support system. We are very bullish about being in the Indian market and we have plans to grow exponentially in the days to come.”

The flexible workspace provider has grown its operations tremendously well in Hong Kong and other neighboring countries. The company’s focus is to become a global co-working space company in the coming years.

Commenting on the launch of Garage Society in India, Prashant Garg, India country manager said, “The reason why we chose Cybercity as our first location is because it is a futuristic commercial center and already houses top Fortune 500 companies.”

“The co-working space in India is still in the nascent stage and represents a tremendous opportunity. We have plans to open four to six more such workspaces this year and take Garage Society to other cities as well,” he adds.

Beyond Workspace Solutions

In a short span of time, the company has grown rapidly with its vast services in the Asia-Pacific region. The co-working space company not just provides workspace solutions but also help nourish young entrepreneurs to thrive in their respective industries.

Along with complete business support, which includes everything from administrative assistance to recruitment support to conducting exclusive events and workshops, the company has its own academy that hosts seminars and workshops on topics concerning industries of innovation and technology, as well as creative industries in Hong Kong.

The campus of Garage Academy also organizes activities including small group discussions, symposiums and outdoor exchanges. The academy is in conversation to partner Rooftop Republic, a social enterprise that promotes urban farming and sustainable living in Hong Kong, which will help it in offering urban farming facilities to its members to help them relax and boost productivity.